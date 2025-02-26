Massive Russian Drone Attack: Ukraine Downs 110 Out of 177 in Overnight Battle

Ukraine’s air defence forces successfully shot down 110 out of 177 drones launched by Russia in a massive overnight assault on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian air force. The attack was one of the largest drone offensives by Russia in recent weeks, targeting key Ukrainian infrastructure and cities.

How Ukraine Defended Against the Attack

110 drones were destroyed using Ukraine’s air defence systems.

66 drones were neutralized using electronic warfare, meaning they were redirected or lost control before reaching their targets.

The drones used in the attack were mostly Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Russia has been using extensively in its strikes against Ukraine.

Russia’s Increasing Drone Attacks

The latest drone assault is part of Russia’s intensified air campaign, aimed at weakening Ukraine’s air defences and damaging critical infrastructure.

Mass drone attacks have become a key strategy for Russia, especially during the winter, targeting energy facilities and military positions.

Ukraine has relied on Western-supplied air defence systems, including Patriot missiles and NASAMS, to intercept these attacks.

Electronic warfare has also played a crucial role, helping Ukraine disrupt and redirect enemy drones before they can strike.

Impact and Response

While Ukraine has successfully defended against most of the drones, such large-scale attacks put immense pressure on its air defence systems.

Ukraine has continued to call for more advanced weapons from its Western allies, particularly fighter jets and long-range air defence systems, to counter Russia’s relentless assaults.

This incident highlights the ongoing intensity of the war, with drone warfare becoming a dominant feature of modern conflict.

Source