MK Stalin Calls Emergency Meeting to Oppose NEP and Delimitation Changes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs on Sunday, focusing on delimitation and the National Education Policy (NEP). The party resolved to unite with other affected states and oppose any move that penalizes population control efforts.

Stalin emphasized the need to protect Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation and reaffirmed DMK’s commitment to working with the opposition’s INDIA bloc to uphold federal rights.

Key Resolutions from the DMK MPs Meeting

Opposing Delimitation Changes: DMK will resist any attempt to reduce Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha seats due to population control success.

Stalin called delimitation a “blatant assault on federalism”, punishing well-governed states.

The party will collaborate with other southern and affected states to counter unfair seat redistribution. Fighting Against National Education Policy (NEP) and Hindi Imposition: DMK will strongly oppose Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu.

The party demands a fair education policy that respects state autonomy. Seeking a Fair Share of Funds for Tamil Nadu: DMK MPs resolved to demand a just allocation of central funds to the state. Raising the Issue in Parliament: DMK will bring up the delimitation issue during the upcoming Budget Session on March 10.

Why Is Delimitation Controversial?

The delimitation exercise, scheduled for 2026, aims to redefine Lok Sabha constituencies based on population changes.

Southern states like Tamil Nadu fear a reduction in seats since they successfully controlled their population.

In contrast, northern states with higher birth rates may gain more parliamentary representation.

Union Government’s Assurance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Tamil Nadu that southern states will receive a fair share of seats.

He stated that if seats increase during delimitation, the distribution would be equal.

However, Stalin and the DMK remain unconvinced, insisting that the delimitation exercise is unfair to states that implemented effective governance and population control policies.

The DMK MPs meeting reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s strong opposition to delimitation and the National Education Policy. Stalin has reached out to other affected states, calling for a united stand against any move that reduces Tamil Nadu’s political influence.

With the Budget Session of Parliament resuming on March 10, DMK MPs have pledged to raise their voice in defense of Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation and federal rights.

