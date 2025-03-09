NCP(SP) leader appeals to President Droupadi Murmu to grant impunity for one murder

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) Women’s Wing has written to President Droupadi Murmu, making a bold demand for immunity from punishment for committing one murder. The plea, made on International Women’s Day, aims to symbolically eliminate oppressive mindsets, rapist tendencies, and law enforcement inefficiencies.

This demand follows the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai, which has intensified concerns over women’s safety in India.

Why Is NCP(SP) Making This Demand?

Rising Crimes Against Women: Rohini Khadse, president of the NCP(SP) women’s wing, highlighted that India ranks among the most unsafe countries for women, citing kidnappings, domestic violence, and sexual assaults as major concerns.

Symbolic Protest: The demand for immunity to commit one murder is not about literal violence but about destroying the oppressive mentality that fuels gender-based crimes.

Frustration Over Legal System: Many believe that law enforcement is failing to curb crimes against women, leading to increased public outrage.

Khadse stated:

“We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order. We hope our demand will be given serious thought.”

Political Reactions to the Letter

Shiv Sena’s Mixed Response

Minister Gulabrao Patil sarcastically questioned, “Whom does she want to murder?”

MLC Manisha Kayande, however, took a more sympathetic approach, stating that Khadse’s statement likely refers to eliminating criminal tendencies rather than advocating actual violence.

Case That Sparked the Demand: Mumbai Gangrape Incident

A 12-year-old girl in Mumbai was allegedly gang-raped by five individuals after leaving home following an argument.

Key Details of the Case:

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the girl alone at Dadar railway station on February 27.

After extensive questioning, police discovered she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Jogeshwari.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

This shocking crime has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger laws and better protection for women and girls in India.

The NCP(SP) women’s wing’s demand for legal immunity for one murder is a symbolic call for change rather than a literal proposal. It reflects deep frustration with rising crimes against women and the perceived failure of the legal system to provide justice.

With growing political debates on women’s safety, the focus remains on whether the government will take stronger steps to prevent crimes against women and improve law enforcement accountability.

