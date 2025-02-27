India Slams Pakistan at Geneva: Fix Your Economy Before Talking About Kashmir

India strongly criticized Pakistan at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), calling it a failed state that survives on international aid. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi, representing the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, condemned Pakistan’s repeated attempts to mislead the international community. He reaffirmed India’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting its progress and development in recent years.

India’s Strong Response to Pakistan at UNHRC

Pakistan Accused of Spreading Falsehoods

At the UNHRC session, Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of spreading falsehoods dictated by its military-terrorist complex.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council’s time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts,” Tyagi said.

Tyagi also criticized Pakistan for misusing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to promote its propaganda against India.

Jammu and Kashmir is an Integral Part of India

India reaffirmed its unchanging position on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, asserting that they are integral and inalienable parts of India.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself,” Tyagi stated.

He emphasized that the progress in Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the people’s trust in the Indian government’s commitment to bringing stability and development to the region, despite Pakistan’s decades-long sponsorship of terrorism.

India Urges Pakistan to Address Its Own Issues

Tyagi further advised Pakistan to move past its obsession with India and focus on solving its own internal crises.

“India remains focused on democracy, progress, and ensuring dignity for its people—values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” he said.

India’s Consistent Stand Against Pakistan’s Misinformation

India has been actively countering Pakistan’s misinformation campaigns at the United Nations and other international forums.

On February 19, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, also rejected Pakistan’s claims at the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Practicing Multilateralism and Reforming Global Governance.

“The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India,” Harish stated.

India has consistently called out Pakistan’s support for terrorism, its economic instability, and its use of international platforms to spread propaganda against India.

Pakistan’s Growing International Isolation

Pakistan continues to face economic turmoil, political instability, and increasing international scrutiny over its terror links.

Economic Dependence: Pakistan has repeatedly sought bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial institutions.

Terrorism Allegations: Several countries have criticized Pakistan for sheltering terrorist organizations, leading to increased global pressure.

Failed Diplomatic Moves: Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue have largely failed, with major global powers backing India’s stance.

The Path Ahead

India’s firm response at the UNHRC highlights its commitment to defending its sovereignty while ensuring that Pakistan’s false narratives are exposed at the global level. With increasing economic progress in J&K and Ladakh, India continues to focus on development and security, despite Pakistan’s ongoing propaganda efforts.

