No Taxes on Tips, Overtime and Social Security Payments: Trump Outlines His Plan for America

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for permanent income tax cuts aimed at helping Americans struggling with inflation. Speaking to a joint session of Congress on March 5, 2025, Trump proposed significant tax relief measures, including eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits for senior citizens.

The announcement comes as the US economy faces rising prices, with new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China taking effect on March 4, 2025, which are expected to push up the costs of various goods.

Key Tax Relief Measures Proposed by Trump

During his address, Trump outlined a set of tax reductions designed to ease financial burdens on American workers and retirees. His main proposals include:

No tax on tips – Benefiting workers in the hospitality and service industries.

No tax on overtime – Encouraging longer work hours without additional tax deductions.

No tax on Social Security benefits – Providing relief to senior citizens relying on retirement benefits.

Additionally, Trump introduced a new tax deduction for car loan interest payments, but only if the vehicle is made in America. This move is seen as an effort to boost domestic auto production amid concerns from automakers about rising costs due to tariffs.

Impact of Tariffs on Prices and Inflation

Trump’s tax relief proposals coincide with rising concerns over inflation and increased consumer prices. A recent Reuters report highlighted that major automakers are warning about potential price hikes due to new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Meanwhile, data from the US Commerce Department shows that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index—a key measure of inflation—rose by 2.5% in January 2025, slightly lower than the 2.6% increase in December 2024.

Introduction of the ‘Gold Card’ for Immigrants

Apart from tax reforms, Trump also unveiled the Gold Card, a new immigration policy aimed at attracting job-creating individuals from around the world.

The Gold Card offers a path to US citizenship for highly successful individuals.

Trump described it as “like the Green Card, but better, more sophisticated.”

Those who enter the US with a Gold Card will not have to pay taxes to their country of origin.

The Gold Card announcement signals a shift in US immigration policy, focusing on attracting wealthy investors and entrepreneurs while limiting other forms of immigration.

Trump’s speech outlined bold economic policies designed to tackle inflation, taxation, and immigration. While his tax relief proposals aim to support American workers and retirees, the tariffs on key trade partners could lead to higher prices in the coming months. The introduction of the Gold Card suggests a shift towards economic-based immigration, prioritizing individuals who can contribute to job creation in the US. These policies are expected to spark significant debate as the administration moves forward with its plans.

