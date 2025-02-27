North Korea Sends More Troops to Russia – Seoul’s Spy Agency Reports

North Korea has reportedly sent additional soldiers to Russia and redeployed troops to the frontline in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency (NIS). This revelation follows previous reports that over 10,000 North Korean troops were deployed last year to assist Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine.

While Moscow and Pyongyang have not officially confirmed the deployment, intelligence agencies in South Korea and the West continue to track the movements of North Korean forces in the ongoing conflict.

North Korean Troop Movements in Russia

1. Redeployment to Kursk Frontline

South Korea’s NIS informed AFP on Thursday that North Korean soldiers withdrawn in January from the Kursk frontline have been sent back.

The intelligence official stated that “some additional troop deployments appear to have taken place,” though the exact scale is still being assessed.

This move comes after Ukraine claimed in January that North Korean soldiers suffered heavy losses and were pulled back.

2. Initial Deployment of North Korean Troops to Russia

More than 10,000 North Korean soldiers were reportedly sent to Russia last year.

Their primary role was believed to be supporting Russian forces in logistics and non-combat duties, but reports indicate some engaged in combat operations.

3. Military Cooperation Between Russia and North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to North Korea last year, where he signed a mutual defense agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The agreement reportedly strengthened military ties between the two nations, fueling speculation about Pyongyang’s growing involvement in Russia’s war efforts.

Why Is North Korea Supporting Russia?

1. Strengthening Diplomatic and Military Ties

North Korea and Russia have been deepening their strategic alliance, driven by shared opposition to the United States and its allies.

The mutual defense clause in their recent agreement suggests closer military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

2. Possible Arms and Economic Benefits

North Korea is believed to be supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia in exchange for economic aid, fuel, and military technology.

Western intelligence reports suggest that Pyongyang has provided artillery shells, rockets, and other military equipment to support Russian forces.

3. A Strategic Move Against the West

By supporting Russia, North Korea may be aiming to strengthen its global position and gain favorable trade and diplomatic agreements.

The U.S., South Korea, and NATO have condemned Pyongyang’s actions, warning of potential sanctions and diplomatic consequences.

How Has Ukraine Responded?

1. Heavy Losses for North Korean Troops

Ukrainian forces claimed in January that North Korean soldiers suffered significant casualties in the conflict.

This was followed by reports that Pyongyang withdrew some of its troops, only to redeploy them again in February.

2. Strengthened Western Support for Ukraine

The presence of North Korean troops in Russia has increased Western military and financial aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. and its allies have cited Pyongyang’s involvement as further justification for providing Ukraine with more weapons and intelligence support.

Global Reactions to North Korea’s Military Involvement

South Korea and the United States

South Korea has condemned North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia, warning that it violates UN sanctions.

The U.S. and NATO have also criticized the Russia-North Korea alliance, expressing concerns over the expansion of authoritarian influence.

Russia and North Korea’s Silence

Moscow and Pyongyang have not confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops.

However, their deepening military ties suggest that cooperation is likely to continue.

The redeployment of North Korean troops to Russia’s frontline underscores the growing military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. While Western nations condemn the move, both Russia and North Korea remain silent on the matter. As tensions escalate in Ukraine, the Korea Peninsula, and the broader global arena, the consequences of this emerging military alliance remain unpredictable.

