Passport rules change: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

On February 24, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a notification amending the rules for submitting proof of date of birth for passport issuance.

For children born on or after October 1, 2023, the only acceptable proof of date of birth is a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or any authority authorized under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Proof of Date of Birth for Individuals Born Before October 2023

For those born before October 2023, the notification lists the following documents as valid proof of date of birth:

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporation, or any authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Transfer, school leaving, or matriculation certificate from the last attended recognized school or educational board, reflecting the applicant’s date of birth.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card issued by the Income Tax Department, displaying the applicant’s date of birth.

Attested copy of the applicant’s service record extract or pay pension order (applicable only to government employees), certified by the officer-in-charge of the relevant ministry or department, including the date of birth.

Driving license issued by the Transport Department of the concerned state government, bearing the applicant’s date of birth.

Election photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India, containing the applicant’s date of birth.

Policy bond from the Life Insurance Corporation of India or public companies, showing the policyholder’s date of birth.

The notification clarifies that no additional changes have been made to the existing passport regulations.

