Business

Passport rules change: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

Photo of BTVI Team BTVI Team2 hours ago
0
Passport rules change: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

On February 24, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a notification amending the rules for submitting proof of date of birth for passport issuance.

For children born on or after October 1, 2023, the only acceptable proof of date of birth is a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or any authority authorized under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Proof of Date of Birth for Individuals Born Before October 2023

For those born before October 2023, the notification lists the following documents as valid proof of date of birth:

  • Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporation, or any authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
  • Transfer, school leaving, or matriculation certificate from the last attended recognized school or educational board, reflecting the applicant’s date of birth.
  • Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card issued by the Income Tax Department, displaying the applicant’s date of birth.
  • Attested copy of the applicant’s service record extract or pay pension order (applicable only to government employees), certified by the officer-in-charge of the relevant ministry or department, including the date of birth.
  • Driving license issued by the Transport Department of the concerned state government, bearing the applicant’s date of birth.
  • Election photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India, containing the applicant’s date of birth.
  • Policy bond from the Life Insurance Corporation of India or public companies, showing the policyholder’s date of birth.

The notification clarifies that no additional changes have been made to the existing passport regulations.

SOURCE

Photo of BTVI Team BTVI Team2 hours ago
0
Photo of BTVI Team

BTVI Team

Related Articles

Govt Spending Big on Maha Kumbh! Q4 GDP to Jump to 7.6%

Govt Spending Big on Maha Kumbh: Q4 GDP to Jump to 7.6%

1 day ago
Good News SEBI Extends Deadline for Comments on Compliance Report Revisions

Good News: SEBI Extends Deadline for Comments on Compliance Report Revisions

24 hours ago
TCS and DNB Bank Extend Ties Another 5 Years of Strategic Partnership

TCS and DNB Bank Extend Ties: Another 5 Years of Strategic Partnership

23 hours ago
Ten lakh new cars in Maharashtra plying without high-security registration plates, many are government-owned

Ten lakh new cars in Maharashtra plying without high-security registration plates, many are government-owned

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button