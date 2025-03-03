Philippines Will not End Defense Deal with US, Confirms Ambassador

The defence relationship between the Philippines and the United States will remain unchanged under US President Donald Trump, according to Manila’s ambassador to Washington, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

He confirmed that existing security agreements, including military financing and joint patrols in the South China Sea, will continue. Additionally, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to meet Trump, possibly in the northern spring, as diplomatic and trade discussions between the two allies progress.

Philippines and US to Maintain Strong Defence Ties

The Philippines and the United States have a long-standing security partnership, with American troops regularly rotating in and out of the Southeast Asian nation. The two countries conduct multiple joint military exercises each year, reinforcing their commitment to regional security.

Ambassador Romualdez assured that:

The Philippines will continue receiving military support from the US.

Joint patrols in the South China Sea will proceed as planned.

Defence facilities used by US forces under existing agreements will remain operational.

These statements reaffirm the strength of the alliance at a time when tensions in the South China Sea remain high.

US Deployment of Typhon Missile System Sparks Tensions with China

One of the most notable developments in the defence relationship is the US deployment of the Typhon multipurpose missile system to the Philippines for training purposes. This move has angered China, which sees it as a potential threat to regional stability.

China has previously expressed concerns over increased US military presence in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes involving multiple nations persist. Despite these tensions, the Philippines continues to strengthen its military partnership with the US.

Philippines Seeks LNG Imports from the US

Aside from defence, the Philippines is looking to expand trade relations with the US, particularly in the energy sector. Ambassador Romualdez mentioned that Manila is keen on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US as part of a broader trade negotiation strategy.

This move is seen as part of a “give and take” approach, ensuring that both nations benefit economically from their alliance. The Philippines’ interest in US LNG imports aligns with its goal of diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on traditional fuels.

Southeast Asian Nations Adjust Trade Policies Amid US Trade Review

The Philippines is not alone in navigating trade relations with the US under Trump’s leadership. Other Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, are working to reduce trade surpluses with the US following Trump’s directive for a comprehensive trade relationship review by April 1.

Romualdez emphasized that Trump’s trade approach aims to create “real partnerships” with other nations, ensuring mutually beneficial economic agreements. As the review deadline approaches, countries in the region are adjusting their trade policies to align with US expectations.

The Philippines and the US continue to maintain a strong defence alliance, with existing agreements remaining intact under President Trump’s administration. The deployment of the Typhon missile system highlights the evolving military cooperation between the two nations, despite objections from China.

At the same time, economic ties are also being strengthened, with the Philippines seeking LNG imports from the US as part of a balanced trade approach. As Southeast Asian nations adapt to changing US trade policies, the Philippines remains committed to fostering a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with Washington.

