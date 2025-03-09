PM Modi Personally Visits AIIMS to Check on Vice President Dhankhar’s Health Condition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The 73-year-old experienced chest pain and uneasiness and is currently receiving treatment at the cardiac department.

PM Modi visited AIIMS and shared an update on X (formerly Twitter):

“Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Health Condition and Treatment

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at AIIMS under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology.

His condition is said to be stable, and doctors are monitoring him closely.

The Vice President was admitted early Sunday morning after reporting discomfort.

Recent Public Engagements Before Hospitalization

Despite health concerns, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been actively participating in public events.

Visit to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

Last week, he visited Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Sangasi village with his wife.

He planted a sapling in memory of his late mother, Kesari Devi, as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

He interacted with students, teachers, and state ministers, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Speech at JCD University, Sirsa

Addressing a convocation ceremony, Dhankhar advised students:

“Allow your life to go like a river, not a canal. Choose a career based on your interests and aptitudes.”

