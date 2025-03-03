PM Modi’s Big Move: New Lion Census Announced in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) on World Wildlife Day (March 3, 2024) and announced the 16th Asiatic lion population estimation to be conducted in May 2024. The meeting took place at Sasan in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, following Modi’s lion safari at Gir National Park.

During the event, several key wildlife conservation initiatives were launched, including the National Referral Centre-Wildlife at Junagadh and a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Key Announcements by PM Modi

1. 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation (May 2024)

PM Modi announced that the next Asiatic lion population estimation will take place in May 2024. The last census, conducted in 2020, showed a steady rise in the Asiatic lion population due to ongoing conservation efforts.

2. National Referral Centre for Wildlife in Junagadh

A National Referral Centre for Wildlife is being set up on 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya, Junagadh district. This centre aims to enhance wildlife research, monitoring, and conservation strategies.

3. Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management

To tackle human-wildlife conflicts, a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management will be established at SACON, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This initiative will develop strategies to reduce conflicts between wildlife and human settlements.

4. Release of a Book on River Dolphins

PM Modi also unveiled a book on river dolphins, emphasizing the importance of preserving aquatic wildlife.

NBWL: The National Board for Wildlife

The NBWL is a statutory body responsible for advising the government on wildlife conservation policies. It consists of 47 members, including:

The Prime Minister (ex-officio chairperson)

The Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister (vice-chairperson)

The Chief of Army Staff

Representatives from states, NGOs, and wildlife experts

PM Modi’s Gir Safari and Reflections on Wildlife Conservation

Following his lion safari at Gir National Park, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the significance of conservation efforts:

“On #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a safari in Gir, home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Over the years, collective efforts have led to a steady rise in the lion population.”

“The role of tribal communities and women in preserving the lion habitat is commendable.”

“The population of tigers, leopards, and rhinos has also increased in the last decade, highlighting India’s commitment to wildlife conservation.”

Government Initiatives for Asiatic Lion Conservation

1. ₹2,900 Crore Project Lion

The central government has allocated ₹2,900 crore under Project Lion for the conservation of Asiatic lions, which are found only in Gujarat.

2. Expansion of Lion Habitat

The Asiatic lion population now inhabits nearly 30,000 sq km across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat.

3. High-Tech Wildlife Monitoring Centre in Sasan

A state-of-the-art hospital and a wildlife tracking centre have been set up in Sasan to enhance conservation efforts.

4. SOP to Prevent Lion Accidents on Railway Tracks

The Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Indian Railways, has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent accidents involving lions on railway tracks in the Greater Gir region. This initiative has significantly reduced such incidents.

PM Modi’s Visit to Vantara and Somnath Temple

As part of his three-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi:

Offered prayers at Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district.

Visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre located at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.

Vantara provides sanctuary, rehabilitation, and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation, particularly captive elephants and other wildlife species.

PM Modi’s Wildlife Day initiatives reaffirm India’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable habitat management. The upcoming Asiatic lion population estimation, coupled with ₹2,900 crore under Project Lion, marks a significant step in protecting India’s only population of Asiatic lions.

With the establishment of wildlife monitoring centres, conflict resolution initiatives, and national referral centres, India is advancing towards a balanced approach that ensures both wildlife conservation and human-wildlife coexistence.

