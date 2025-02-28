Police Used Drones, Dogs & 13 Teams to Catch the Pune Bus Rape Accused – Here is How

In a shocking crime, Pune Police have arrested 37-year-old Dattatray Gade for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus at Swargate Bus Station. Gade, a known criminal with multiple theft and robbery cases against him, was caught after an extensive manhunt involving drones, dog squads, and over 100 police officers. This incident has raised serious concerns about security at public transport hubs, with authorities now under pressure to improve safety measures.

Accused Arrested After Extensive Search Operation

The Pune Crime Branch detained Gade from a village in Shirur Tehsil, Pune district, before officially arresting him. Pune’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Smarthana Patil, confirmed the arrest. To capture the suspect, the police had formed 13 teams, as Gade had a criminal history of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts.

₹1 Lakh Reward for Information on the Accused

Given Gade’s past crimes and the seriousness of the case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any credible information leading to his arrest. The police worked relentlessly to track him down, launching a search operation in Gunat village, where he was suspected to be hiding.

High-Tech Search Using Drones and Dog Squads

Due to the dense sugarcane fields in the area, authorities used drones for aerial surveillance and deployed dog squads to assist in the search. More than 100 police personnel participated in the operation, ensuring that Gade had no escape route. Eventually, he was located and taken into custody.

How the Incident Unfolded

On the evening of the crime, the victim, who works as a counsellor at a Pune hospital, was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district. Gade, pretending to be a bus conductor, approached her and referred to her as “didi” (sister) to gain her trust. He misled her by saying that her bus was at another platform and then guided her to an empty ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus.

Despite her hesitation, Gade convinced her to enter the dimly lit bus, where he followed her and allegedly committed the crime. The survivor later reported the incident to the police, leading to an urgent investigation and manhunt.

Authorities Under Fire for Lax Security

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, pointed fingers at the security measures at the bus station, particularly the private guards and the depot manager. He emphasized that their negligence played a role in allowing such an incident to occur.

However, Kadam also acknowledged that the police could have done more to prevent the crime. Reports suggest that Swargate police had patrolled the area at 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM on the day of the incident, but the security presence was not strong enough to deter such crimes.

This incident has highlighted serious gaps in security at Pune’s Swargate Bus Station. While the police acted swiftly to capture the accused, the crime itself could have been prevented with better safety measures.

The case has sparked discussions about the need for enhanced surveillance, stricter monitoring of public spaces, and better security arrangements at transport hubs. Authorities must now take firm steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again, restoring public confidence in the city’s safety.

