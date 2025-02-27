Pune Bus Rape Case: 13 Teams Deployed to Catch Accused, Opposition Targets Fadnavis

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune, where a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate bus stand. The accused, identified as 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has a criminal record and was out on bail since 2019. The case has sparked widespread outrage across Maharashtra and the country, with citizens and leaders demanding strict action against the culprit.

What Happened?

The survivor was waiting for a bus to Satara’s Phaltan when the accused approached her, calling her “didi” (sister). He misled her by saying that her bus was parked at another platform and guided her to an empty Shiv Shahi AC bus at the bus stand.

Despite her initial hesitation due to the lack of lights inside the bus, the man convinced her to enter. Once she was inside, he followed her, raped her, and fled the scene. The police identified Gade with the help of CCTV footage and launched a manhunt to capture him.

Key Updates in the Pune Bus Rape Case

The crime took place at Swargate bus stand, one of Maharashtra’s busiest State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) junctions in Pune.

The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a known criminal with previous theft and chain snatching cases against him.

Police have formed multiple teams to track and arrest him as soon as possible.

Opposition leaders criticized the state government, especially Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for failing to curb the rising crime in Pune.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has replaced all 23 security guards at Swargate bus stand and ordered a detailed departmental inquiry.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and demanded immediate action from the Maharashtra authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called the incident “shameful, painful, and infuriating”, instructing the Pune Police Commissioner to ensure the accused is arrested immediately.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also taken serious note of the case and directed the police to ensure strictest punishment for the culprit.

Public Reaction and Demand for Justice

The case has led to nationwide outrage, with citizens demanding better security measures at public places like bus stands and railway stations. Many have questioned the lack of security at Swargate bus stand, which is one of the busiest in the state.

Political leaders have also put pressure on the administration to take quick and decisive action. Several activists have demanded stricter laws and faster judicial processes for crimes against women.

The incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in public spaces and the urgent need for stronger policing and surveillance to prevent such crimes.

This horrifying crime in Pune has highlighted serious gaps in public safety and law enforcement. While authorities have promised swift action, the case has exposed the urgent need for better security arrangements at transport hubs. With political and public pressure mounting, all eyes are now on the Pune Police to ensure that the accused is arrested and brought to justice without delay.

Source