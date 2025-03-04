Putin says Russia-US Ukraine discussions are delayed

Russia has stated that new peace talks with the U.S. regarding the war in Ukraine are unlikely to happen until both countries restore normal embassy operations. The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, made this clear in remarks published on Tuesday.

Russia Sets Condition for Further Talks

According to Peskov, negotiations between Russia and the U.S. are “unlikely” to resume before their embassies fully reopen. The operations of both diplomatic missions have been significantly restricted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The statement comes amid growing tensions and shifting global diplomacy.

Trump’s Policy Shift on Ukraine

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump halted military aid to Ukraine following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision has widened the gap between the two countries, causing concern among European allies and Kyiv.

Before Trump assumed office for his second term in January, relations between Russia and the U.S. had reached their lowest point in decades. However, Trump has promised a quick resolution to the war and has made bold moves to initiate talks with Moscow. His actions have raised concerns among NATO allies, who are closely watching how the situation unfolds.

Initial U.S.-Russia Talks in Turkey

At the end of February, representatives from Russia and the U.S. met in Turkey for several hours of discussions. These talks mainly focused on restoring normal embassy functions, rather than directly addressing the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin later expressed optimism about the initial engagement with Trump’s administration.

Signs of a Diplomatic Thaw?

Last week, Russia announced that it would be sending a new ambassador to Washington, signaling a potential improvement in relations. However, it remains uncertain when both embassies will fully resume their activities.

Peskov also noted that it is too soon to determine where the next round of talks between the U.S. and Russia might take place. For now, any substantial discussions on ending the war in Ukraine seem to be on hold until diplomatic channels between the two nations are fully restored.

While Trump’s new approach to Russia has created a shift in U.S. foreign policy, significant obstacles remain in resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin’s insistence on reopening embassies before further discussions signals that diplomacy may take time. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its European allies remain on edge as they await the next steps from Washington and Moscow.

