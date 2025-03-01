Putin’s Aides Panic After Trump and Zelenskyy’s Heated Oval Office Clash

A heated confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office has triggered global reactions, with Russia openly celebrating the exchange. Trump reprimanded Zelensky, accusing him of being “disrespectful” and “gambling with World War III.”

The Kremlin and Russian state media were quick to mock Zelensky, portraying the incident as a humiliating defeat for Ukraine. Meanwhile, tensions escalated further when the White House ejected a reporter from Russian state-run agency TASS from the meeting.

Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Key Moments

The Oval Office meeting took an unexpectedly hostile turn, with Trump:

Accusing Zelensky of escalating the war and being ungrateful for U.S. support.

Issuing an ultimatum: “You either make a deal, or we’re out. You don’t have the cards.”

Warning Ukraine against pushing for further conflict: “You are gambling with World War III.”

Questioning Zelensky’s leadership, even referring to him as a “dictator”—a claim he later denied making.

Trump also reiterated his desire to negotiate peace directly with Putin, sidelining Ukraine from discussions about its own war.

Russia’s Reaction: Mockery and Celebration

1. Medvedev’s Harsh Comments

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, posted a mocking response on Telegram:

“A fierce dressing down in the Oval Office. Trump told the cocaine clown the truth: the Kiev regime is playing with World War III. The ungrateful pig got a solid slap from the pigsty owners. This is useful. But it is not enough – we need to stop military aid to the Nazi machine.”

2. Russian State Media Mocks Zelensky

RT (Russia Today) posted on X: “Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him.”

TASS, the Russian state news agency, published multiple reports portraying Zelensky as weak and isolated, accusing him of being “against Russia.”

3. The Kremlin Sees a Diplomatic Win

Russian officials hailed the exchange as proof that the U.S. is losing patience with Ukraine. Putin’s allies have long sought to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its Western supporters, and they viewed Trump’s scolding of Zelensky as a victory.

White House Ejects Russian Reporter from Oval Office

Adding to the controversy, the White House security team removed a reporter from Russian state-run news agency TASS who had gained access to the Oval Office.

White House Statement: “TASS was not on the approved list of media for today’s pool. As soon as it came to the attention of press office staff that he was in the Oval, he was escorted out by the Press Secretary.”

TASS later published multiple reports condemning the U.S., claiming that Zelensky was unfairly portrayed and accusing the White House of censoring Russian media.

Trump’s Ongoing Controversy Over Ukraine

This latest confrontation follows a series of controversial moves by Trump that have alarmed Ukraine and its allies:

Earlier this month, Trump opened dialogue with Putin about ending the war without involving Ukraine.

Trump falsely claimed that Ukraine started the war, aligning with Russian propaganda narratives.

He called Zelensky a “dictator with elections”, though later denied making the remark.

Zelensky has strongly dismissed Trump’s statements, accusing him of repeating Russian disinformation and failing to understand Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty.

Global Reactions and Implications

While Russia is celebrating the confrontation, world leaders remain concerned about the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations.

European allies fear that Trump may withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine, potentially leaving Kyiv vulnerable.

Ukraine is now facing greater uncertainty as Trump pushes for direct negotiations with Putin, which could force Zelensky into an unfavorable peace deal.

The Oval Office showdown between Trump and Zelensky has deepened tensions in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship while giving Russia a propaganda victory. The Kremlin and Russian media are celebrating the incident, seeing it as a sign that U.S. support for Ukraine is weakening.

With Trump actively pursuing peace talks with Putin, the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine is now in question—leaving Ukraine at a critical crossroads in its war against Russia.

