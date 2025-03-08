R3000 demanded by SASSA official: Victim claims that the suspect demanded R3 000 before the application was approve

South Africa

by Amar Singh
A 42-year-old administrator from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been arrested for allegedly demanding a R3,000 bribe from a pensioner in Mogwase.

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday by the Hawks’ Rustenburg-based Serious Corruption Investigation team after receiving money from the victim.

How the Alleged Bribery Unfolded

According to the Hawks, the case involves a 63-year-old pensioner who applied for an old-age pension grant at the Mogwase SASSA office in December 2024.

  • The victim claimed that the SASSA official demanded R3,000 to approve the application.
  • Since he did not have the money at the time, he promised to pay the bribe after receiving his first pension payout in February 2025.
  • When the pensioner’s bank account was credited, the suspect immediately demanded payment.
  • The victim’s daughter withdrew R2,000 and gave it to the suspect, but she became agitated when the full amount was not paid.
  • In March 2025, the pensioner and his daughter planned to settle the remaining balance, but the Hawks received a tip-off and launched an investigation.
  • The suspect was caught in the act while accepting the money and was arrested immediately.

The suspect is set to appear before the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Other Corruption Cases at SASSA

The arrest comes just days after three other SASSA officials from the Idutywa local office in the Eastern Cape were also taken into custody for suspected fraud.

Details of the Eastern Cape Corruption Case

  • The arrests followed a surprise visit by SASSA Eastern Cape Regional Executive Manager, Bandile Maqetuka.
  • During the visit, authorities discovered several unaccounted-for documents, including:
    • Birth certificates
    • Affidavits
    • Bank cards
    • Identity documents
    • Stamped municipal letters
  • These documents were found in one of the officials’ drawers, raising serious concerns about fraudulent activities.

The three officials have been suspended while an investigation is underway.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation Updates

  • The officials have not yet appeared in court because the prosecutor requested additional evidence before proceeding.
  • SASSA investigators are currently gathering more information to present to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police.
  • Authorities in the Eastern Cape are investigating 154 cases related to corruption, fraud, and poor administration.

The arrest of the SASSA official in Mogwase and the ongoing fraud investigations in the Eastern Cape highlight the growing issue of corruption within the social grant system.

As SASSA processes millions of grants, authorities continue to crack down on fraudulent activities to ensure that financial assistance reaches those who truly need it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why was the SASSA official in Mogwase arrested?

The 42-year-old SASSA administrator was arrested for allegedly demanding a R3,000 bribe from a 63-year-old pensioner to approve an old-age grant application.

2. How was the SASSA official caught?

The Hawks received a tip-off and launched an investigation. The suspect was caught red-handed while accepting the money from the victim.

3. What happened to the three SASSA officials in the Eastern Cape?

The three SASSA officials from Idutywa local office were suspended after an inspection found unaccounted-for documents, including birth certificates, affidavits, and bank cards, suggesting fraudulent activities.

4. Are more SASSA corruption cases being investigated?

Yes. Authorities in the Eastern Cape are currently investigating 154 cases related to corruption, fraud, and poor administration in SASSA offices.

5. What should I do if I suspect SASSA fraud?

If you suspect bribery or fraud at a SASSA office, report it to the Hawks, SAPS, or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline at 0800 701 701.

