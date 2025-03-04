Russian Missile Experts Land in Iran During Israel Clashes

A new Reuters investigation has revealed that senior Russian missile specialists traveled to Iran multiple times in 2024, deepening military cooperation between the two nations. The visits coincide with heightened regional tensions and the continued Russia-Ukraine war, where Iran has supplied Shahed drones to Moscow.

Russian Specialists’ Visits to Iran

Flights and Identified Individuals

According to flight records and employment data, seven Russian weapons experts were booked on flights from Moscow to Tehran on:

April 24, 2024

September 17, 2024

The passenger manifest for the September flight confirmed the presence of two of these specialists, while records for the April flight indicate a group booking of five.

The seven identified Russians all have senior military backgrounds, including colonels and lieutenant-colonels with expertise in:

Air defense missile systems

Rocketry and artillery

Advanced weapons development

Missile testing and research

Key Individuals and Their Specialties

April 2024 Flight (Five Experts)

Denis Kalko (48) – Formerly worked at the Academy for Military Anti-Aircraft Defense (2021 tax records). Vadim Malov (46) – Served in a military unit training anti-aircraft missile forces (2024 car records). Andrei Gusev (45) – Deputy head of General Purpose Rockets & Artillery Munitions faculty at Penza Artillery Engineering Institute (2021 report). Alexander Antonov (43) – Formerly worked at the Main Rocket & Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry (2024 car registration records). Marat Khusainov (54) – Colonel at the Kapustin Yar missile-testing range (2024 banking records).

September 2024 Flight (Two Experts)

Sergei Yurchenko (46) – Previously linked to the Rocket & Artillery Directorate (undated mobile phone records). His passport number had the prefix “22,” which isn’t used for private citizens or diplomats. Oleg Fedosov (46) – Listed under the Directorate of Advanced Inter-Service Research & Special Projects, a Russian defense ministry branch focused on future weapons development.

Fedosov also flew from Tehran to Moscow in October 2023 using his official state business passport, indicating an ongoing relationship between Russian and Iranian defense officials.

Iran-Russia Defense Cooperation

Russian Experts’ Visits to Missile Sites

A senior Iranian defense official confirmed that Russian missile experts visited Iranian missile production facilities in 2024, including two underground sites.

A Western defense official said that Russian experts visited an Iranian missile base near Amirabad, Caspian Sea, in September 2024.

It remains unclear if these visits included the same individuals identified in the flights.

Russia-Iran 20-Year Military Pact

In January 2024, Russia and Iran signed a 20-year military cooperation agreement in Moscow.

Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones, widely used in Ukraine.

These latest revelations indicate that Russia is also receiving missile-related expertise from Iran.

Responses and Denials

Iran’s defense & foreign ministries declined to comment.

The Russian defense ministry did not respond to Reuters’ requests.

All seven Russian specialists were contacted: Five denied traveling to Iran or working for the military. One refused to comment. One hung up the call.



The deepening defense ties between Russia and Iran are drawing international scrutiny, particularly amid regional tensions and the Ukraine war. While the exact purpose of these specialists’ visits remains unclear, the presence of senior Russian missile and artillery experts in Iran suggests significant military cooperation, including potential missile development collaborations.

With Iran and Russia strengthening defense relations, these visits could have strategic implications in ongoing Middle East conflicts and Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Source