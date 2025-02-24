Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar and Ganguly can not maintain cool: Rizwan flabbergasted at Kohli’s Champions Trophy masterclass

Virat Kohli delivered a breathtaking performance in the format that launched his career, steering India to a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, securing their spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Overcoming challenges with impeccable timing, Kohli notched his 51st career century—his fourth against Pakistan—capping the chase by hitting the winning runs. The knock left cricket icons in awe and served as a definitive response to his detractors, proving he’s far from done.

Sachin Tendulkar, India’s cricketing titan, was among the first to hail Kohli and the team’s dominance. “A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers, especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!” he posted on X.

Sourav Ganguly, another former India skipper, underscored the team’s superiority. “Expected win for India—far superior team with far superior intent with bat and ball. Super stuff from Kohli, Gill, and Shreyas, and the bowling @bcci,” he tweeted.

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar, who had tipped Kohli to rediscover his form against Pakistan before the tournament, lauded the 36-year-old’s brilliance. In a video on X, Akhtar said, “Tell Virat Kohli he’s playing Pakistan, and he’ll show up fully prepared with a century.

Hats off to him—he’s a superstar, a white-ball run-chaser, a modern-day great. He hit 14,000 ODI runs today, and I hope he goes on to match Sachin’s 100 international centuries. I really want him to get there—he deserves every bit of praise for that flawless innings.”

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, gracious in defeat, marveled at Kohli’s work ethic. “Mai Virat Kohli ki mehnat se hairan hu (I’m in awe of his hard work). The world calls him out of form, yet he turns up for the biggest match, scores with ease, wins it, and takes Man of the Match. We tried everything to dismiss him, but he outclassed us. His fitness and preparation are incredible—he’s clearly put in the effort behind the scenes,” Rizwan said.

Kohli’s masterclass not only silenced critics but also reignited hopes that he could one day equal Tendulkar’s towering record, with 19 centuries still to go. For now, his latest gem has cemented India’s dominance and his own legacy in the game’s fiercest rivalry.

