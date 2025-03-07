South Africa

SASSA Child Grant Urgent Update 2025: What is Going On with April 2025 Payments?

Photo of BTVI Team BTVI Team12 minutes ago
0
SASSA Child Grant Urgent Update 2025 What is Going On with April 2025 Payments

With April 2025 approaching, over 13 million South African families relying on SASSA Child Support Grants are facing uncertainty. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has yet to confirm payment dates or announce annual grant increases, leaving beneficiaries anxious about their next disbursement.

Adding to the uncertainty is the chaotic SASSA/Postbank card migration, which has left millions without new cards, making it harder for families to access grant payments.

No Official Announcement on April 2025 SASSA Child Support Grants

  • SASSA has not yet confirmed the payment schedule for April 2025.
  • Annual grant increases remain unannounced, depending on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech.
  • The last official grant disbursement was on 6 March 2025, with payments as follows:
    • Care Dependency Grant: R2,190
    • Foster Child Grant: R1,190
    • Child Support Grant: R530

If Treasury secures the R60 billion required, grants should continue without issue.

SASSA/Postbank Card Migration Crisis & Payment Access

The 20 March 2025 deadline for swapping SASSA Gold Cards to Postbank Black Cards is impossible to meet.

Current status of card swaps:

  • Only 1.2 million out of 3 million affected beneficiaries have received new cards.
  • 140,000 daily swaps are needed, but Postbank is only handling 10,000 per day.
  • Long queues, system failures, and card shortages are delaying the process.

Can You Still Get Your April 2025 Grant Without a New Card?
Yes, grants will still be paid, but beneficiaries must find alternative ways to withdraw:

  • SA Post Office branches
  • Cardless cash withdrawals at selected retailers
  • Direct deposits into personal bank accounts (highly recommended)

How to Apply for a SASSA Child Support Grant

If you haven’t applied yet, here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Only one parent can apply per child (if married).
  • Child must be under 18 years old.
  • Must pass income means test:
    • Married: Earn less than R8,800/month (R105,600/year).
    • Single: Earn less than R4,400/month (R52,800/year).

Why Apply Early?

  • If you apply at birth and keep receiving the grant until the child turns 18, your household could receive approximately R135,480 (including estimated 5% annual increases).

Steps to Apply:

  1. Register your newborn at the Department of Home Affairs and obtain:
    • Unabridged birth certificate
    • Child’s ID document
  2. Submit your application via the SASSA online portal and book an appointment.
  3. Visit a SASSA branch in person with the required documents.

Documents Required:

  • Child’s birth certificate & ID
  • Applicant’s ID (both parents, if married)
  • Marriage, birth, or death certificate of spouse (if applicable)
  • Proof of income (payslips or sworn affidavit)
  • 3-month bank statement (not older than 3 months)
  • Proof of address (utility bill)

Processing Time:

  • Up to 3 months
  • Backpay will be included from the date of application

Additional Grants:

  • Foster Child Grant: Only court-appointed foster parents can apply.
  • Care Dependency Grant: Requires medical assessment from a government doctor for mentally or physically disabled children.

Contact SASSA for Assistance

For queries about April 2025 SASSA Child Support Grants, contact:

With April 2025 SASSA Child Support Grant payments still unconfirmed, millions of beneficiaries are left waiting. The ongoing card migration crisis is causing major disruptions, but alternative withdrawal options are available.

If you’re eligible for Child Support Grants, apply early to ensure financial stability for your child. For those without new Postbank Black Cards, switching to direct deposit can help avoid payment access issues.

Source

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Has SASSA confirmed April 2025 Child Support Grant payment dates?

No, SASSA has not announced official payment dates for April 2025. Beneficiaries should stay updated through official SASSA channels.

2. Will SASSA still pay grants after the 20 March card swap deadline?

Yes, grants will still be paid, but beneficiaries without new cards must withdraw their funds from Post Office branches or through cardless cash withdrawals at retailers.

3. How much will April 2025 Child Support Grants be?

The 2025 annual grant increases have not been confirmed yet. Last month’s grants were:

  • Care Dependency Grant: R2,190
  • Foster Child Grant: R1,190
  • Child Support Grant: R530

4. How many beneficiaries still need to swap their SASSA cards?

As of now, 1.8 million beneficiaries still need new cards. Postbank is only processing 10,000 swaps per day, far below the 140,000 daily target needed.

5. Can I apply for a SASSA Child Support Grant for a newborn?

Yes, and it’s encouraged! Applying from birth until the child turns 18 could provide your household with R135,480 over time.

If you rely on SASSA Child Support Grants, stay informed and explore alternative ways to access your payments to avoid disruptions in April 2025.

Tags
Photo of BTVI Team BTVI Team12 minutes ago
0
Photo of BTVI Team

BTVI Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button