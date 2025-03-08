SASSA Payment Increases Proposed 2025: Positive outlook on all 8 SASSA grants from April

Millions of South Africans who depend on SASSA grants can expect increases across all eight grants in April 2025. These adjustments aim to provide much-needed relief to vulnerable individuals and families facing rising living costs.

Despite the Finance Minister’s postponed Budget Speech to March 12, 2025, the National Treasury has already proposed above-inflation increases to social grants. The COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will also be extended until March 2026.

This article outlines the new SASSA grant amounts, payment methods, and key updates for beneficiaries.

SASSA Grant Increases for April 2025

The 2025 Budget Speech will confirm a R23.3 billion investment in social grants. Below are the proposed increases for all eight SASSA grants:

Grant Type Old Amount (R) Increase (R) New Amount (R) Old Age Grant 2,185 150 2,335 War Veterans Grant 2,205 150 2,355 Disability Grant 2,185 150 2,335 Foster Care Grant 1,180 80 1,260 Care Dependency Grant 2,185 150 2,335 Child Support Grant 530 50 580 Grant-in-Aid 530 50 580 SRD Grant 370 Under Review TBD

Important: These amounts are subject to final approval in the Budget Speech on March 12, 2025.

Breakdown of Key Grant Increases

Old Age Grant: Will increase by R150 to R2,335, benefiting millions of senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Child Support Grant: A R50 increase to R580, assisting nearly 13 million children.

Foster Care Grant: Will rise by R80 to R1,260, helping foster parents provide for children.

SRD Grant Extension: The COVID-19 SRD grant (R370) will be extended until March 2026, supporting over 8 million unemployed individuals.

How These Increases Benefit South Africans

The adjustments are designed to protect over 25 million grant recipients from the rising cost of food, electricity, and daily essentials.

However, experts warn about the long-term impact. Arthur Kamp, chief economist at Sanlam Investments, explains that expanding the SRD grant could cost the government over R30 billion per year in future budgets.

For beneficiaries like Madimakatso Mokoloko, a 36-year-old mother of six, the grant increases provide hope but remain insufficient.

“The children’s grants alone don’t cover their costs, and with R370, I can barely buy maize meal and electricity. I hope the grant increases to at least R700 so I can provide for my family,” she said.

April 2025 SASSA Payment Methods

SASSA grants will continue to be distributed through multiple payment methods:

Direct Bank Deposit – Payments sent directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Cash Withdrawals – Available at ATMs and retail stores like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Spar, and Boxer.

SASSA Pay Points – Available in rural areas for those without bank access.

Payment Dates: The official April 2025 payment schedule is yet to be confirmed, but payments typically begin in the first week of the month.

How to Apply for SASSA Grants

Applying for a SASSA grant is simple and free. Here’s how:

Visit a SASSA Office: Apply in person at your nearest branch.

Send a Representative: If you cannot apply yourself due to illness or age, a family member or friend can apply on your behalf with a power of attorney.

Request a Home Visit: If you cannot travel, SASSA can arrange a home visit, though processing may take longer.

Stay Informed & Avoid Payment Delays

To ensure you receive your grant on time, keep your contact details updated with SASSA.

For further assistance, you can contact SASSA directly:

SASSA Toll-Free Call: 0800 60 10 11

SASSA Head Office: 012 400 2322

Email SASSA: [email protected]

Email Postbank (for payment issues): [email protected]

The April 2025 SASSA grant increases reflect the government’s commitment to helping South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

With above-inflation adjustments and the SRD grant extension, millions of South Africans will receive much-needed financial relief.

As we await the March 12, 2025 Budget Speech, these proposed increases offer hope to those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Source

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How much will SASSA grants increase in April 2025?

Most grants will increase between R50 and R150, depending on the type. The Old Age Grant will rise to R2,335, while the Child Support Grant will increase to R580.

2. Will the SRD grant continue in 2025?

Yes, the COVID-19 SRD grant (R370 per month) will be extended until March 2026, as announced by the National Treasury.

3. When will SASSA payments be made in April 2025?

The exact payment dates are yet to be confirmed, but grants are usually paid in the first week of the month.

4. How can I check my SASSA payment status?

You can check your payment status by: