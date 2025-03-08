South Africa

SASSA Payment Increases Proposed 2025: Positive outlook on all 8 SASSA grants from April

by Amar Singh
Published On:
SASSA Payment Increases Proposed 2025 Positive outlook on all 8 SASSA grants from April

Millions of South Africans who depend on SASSA grants can expect increases across all eight grants in April 2025. These adjustments aim to provide much-needed relief to vulnerable individuals and families facing rising living costs.

Despite the Finance Minister’s postponed Budget Speech to March 12, 2025, the National Treasury has already proposed above-inflation increases to social grants. The COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will also be extended until March 2026.

This article outlines the new SASSA grant amounts, payment methods, and key updates for beneficiaries.

SASSA Grant Increases for April 2025

The 2025 Budget Speech will confirm a R23.3 billion investment in social grants. Below are the proposed increases for all eight SASSA grants:

Grant TypeOld Amount (R)Increase (R)New Amount (R)
Old Age Grant2,1851502,335
War Veterans Grant2,2051502,355
Disability Grant2,1851502,335
Foster Care Grant1,180801,260
Care Dependency Grant2,1851502,335
Child Support Grant53050580
Grant-in-Aid53050580
SRD Grant370Under ReviewTBD

Important: These amounts are subject to final approval in the Budget Speech on March 12, 2025.

Breakdown of Key Grant Increases

  • Old Age Grant: Will increase by R150 to R2,335, benefiting millions of senior citizens aged 60 and above.
  • Child Support Grant: A R50 increase to R580, assisting nearly 13 million children.
  • Foster Care Grant: Will rise by R80 to R1,260, helping foster parents provide for children.
  • SRD Grant Extension: The COVID-19 SRD grant (R370) will be extended until March 2026, supporting over 8 million unemployed individuals.

How These Increases Benefit South Africans

The adjustments are designed to protect over 25 million grant recipients from the rising cost of food, electricity, and daily essentials.

However, experts warn about the long-term impact. Arthur Kamp, chief economist at Sanlam Investments, explains that expanding the SRD grant could cost the government over R30 billion per year in future budgets.

For beneficiaries like Madimakatso Mokoloko, a 36-year-old mother of six, the grant increases provide hope but remain insufficient.

“The children’s grants alone don’t cover their costs, and with R370, I can barely buy maize meal and electricity. I hope the grant increases to at least R700 so I can provide for my family,” she said.

April 2025 SASSA Payment Methods

SASSA grants will continue to be distributed through multiple payment methods:

Direct Bank Deposit – Payments sent directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
Cash Withdrawals – Available at ATMs and retail stores like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Spar, and Boxer.
SASSA Pay Points – Available in rural areas for those without bank access.

Payment Dates: The official April 2025 payment schedule is yet to be confirmed, but payments typically begin in the first week of the month.

How to Apply for SASSA Grants

Applying for a SASSA grant is simple and free. Here’s how:

  • Visit a SASSA Office: Apply in person at your nearest branch.
  • Send a Representative: If you cannot apply yourself due to illness or age, a family member or friend can apply on your behalf with a power of attorney.
  • Request a Home Visit: If you cannot travel, SASSA can arrange a home visit, though processing may take longer.

Stay Informed & Avoid Payment Delays

To ensure you receive your grant on time, keep your contact details updated with SASSA.

For further assistance, you can contact SASSA directly:

The April 2025 SASSA grant increases reflect the government’s commitment to helping South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

With above-inflation adjustments and the SRD grant extension, millions of South Africans will receive much-needed financial relief.

As we await the March 12, 2025 Budget Speech, these proposed increases offer hope to those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Source

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How much will SASSA grants increase in April 2025?

Most grants will increase between R50 and R150, depending on the type. The Old Age Grant will rise to R2,335, while the Child Support Grant will increase to R580.

2. Will the SRD grant continue in 2025?

Yes, the COVID-19 SRD grant (R370 per month) will be extended until March 2026, as announced by the National Treasury.

3. When will SASSA payments be made in April 2025?

The exact payment dates are yet to be confirmed, but grants are usually paid in the first week of the month.

4. How can I check my SASSA payment status?

You can check your payment status by:

child support grant increaseold age grant 2025SASSA grant increase 2025SASSA payment dates April 2025SRD grant extension

Amar Singh

Related Articles

R3000 demanded by SASSA official Victim claims that the suspect demanded R3 000 before the application was approve

R3000 demanded by SASSA official: Victim claims that the suspect demanded R3 000 before the application was approve

April 2025 SASSA Grants What Pensioners Need to Know About Possible Changes

April 2025 SASSA Grants: What Pensioners Need to Know About Possible Changes

SASSA Child Grant Urgent Update 2025 What is Going On with April 2025 Payments

SASSA Child Grant Urgent Update 2025: What is Going On with April 2025 Payments?

SASSA Gold Card Last Date 2025 1.9 Million at Risk of Losing Payments

SASSA Gold Card Last Date 2025: 1.9 Million at Risk of Losing Payments

Leave a Comment