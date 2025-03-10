SASSA Spends Millions on Powerbanks—Is This a Waste of Money

South Africa, we need to talk. No, not about load shedding (because we’ve already accepted that as part of our national identity), but about how SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) just pulled off one of the most shocking spending moves of the year.

What Happened?

SASSA issued a tender for 800 powerbanks—but not just any powerbanks.

These were 20,000mAh powerbanks, strong enough to power a small village during Stage 6 load shedding.

A whopping 105 companies submitted bids, with the cheapest offer at R228,000.

Instead of choosing a cost-effective option, SASSA went with the most expensive bidder—paying a staggering R1.3 million for the same powerbanks.

Breaking Down the Costs

The most expensive 20,000mAh powerbank on the market costs around R700 at retail.

SASSA’s price per unit? A ridiculous R1,687 per powerbank.

Total overpayment? At least R1 million more than necessary.

Why Does This Matter?

R1.3 million of public funds could have been better spent on social grants, food relief, or infrastructure.

The lowest bid (R228K) was rejected, meaning taxpayers paid nearly six times more than necessary.

This raises serious concerns about procurement transparency and government overspending.

What Could You Get for R1.3 Million?

For R1.3 million, SASSA could have bought:

1,857 powerbanks at retail price (R700 each) instead of 800.

Enough groceries to feed over 2,600 families for a month.

School supplies for thousands of disadvantaged children.

If you’re paying R1,687 per powerbank, it better come with:

Built-in WiFi

Solar charging

A personal assistant

A back massage feature

A small loan of a million rand

Public Reaction & Government Response

South Africans are outraged, questioning why SASSA ignored the lower bids.

Corruption and mismanagement allegations are surfacing once again.

No official explanation has been provided by SASSA on why they chose the highest bid.

Meanwhile, somewhere in government, an official is probably looking at their fully charged phone, thinking… “Totally worth it.”

This is yet another example of reckless government spending in South Africa. Overspending on powerbanks while millions of people rely on SASSA grants to survive is unacceptable.

With rising poverty and economic struggles, SASSA owes South Africans answers—and better financial accountability.

