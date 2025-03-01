SC supports HC’s decision to throw out the notice against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Isha Foundation, dismissing a show cause notice issued over alleged unauthorized construction at its Coimbatore campus. The Madras High Court’s 2022 decision, which had quashed the notice, was upheld, preventing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) from taking any coercive action against the yoga and meditation center founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The verdict brings an end to a legal battle that questioned whether Isha Foundation’s activities qualified it as an educational institution and whether its constructions required environmental clearance (EC).

Supreme Court’s Key Observations

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh delivered the ruling, noting that:

Isha Foundation has assured compliance with legal requirements.

Any future expansion must be carried out with proper approvals from authorities.

TNPCB had delayed filing its appeal against the high court’s decision for over two years, leading the court to question the state’s motives.

“When the State comes belatedly, we become suspicious,” the bench remarked, criticizing the Tamil Nadu authorities for their inaction.

Background of the Legal Dispute

1. Show Cause Notice and High Court Verdict

In November 2021, TNPCB issued a show cause notice to Isha Foundation, citing alleged unauthorized construction between 2006 and 2014 without mandatory environmental clearance (EC).

In December 2022, the Madras High Court quashed the notice, ruling that Isha Foundation qualifies as an educational institution, making it exempt from EC requirements under a 2014 clarification issued by the Centre.

The Tamil Nadu government opposed this classification, arguing that while the exemption applied to 10,000 square meters, Isha’s total built-up area exceeded 2 lakh square meters.

2. Supreme Court’s Examination of the Case

During hearings, the Supreme Court:

Questioned the state’s argument that Isha Foundation does not qualify as an educational institution.

Highlighted that Isha Foundation provides training in yoga and mental well-being, which aligns with the 2014 Centre’s clarification that educational institutions, industrial sheds, and hostels are exempt from EC requirements.

Noted that the foundation’s construction activities predated the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification of 2006, making the EC requirement inapplicable in retrospect.

3. TNPCB’s Delayed Appeal

The Supreme Court was critical of TNPCB for delaying its appeal against the Madras High Court ruling by over two years. The bench raised suspicions about why the state had not acted earlier if it believed there were serious violations.

Tamil Nadu Government’s Stand vs. Centre’s Clarifications

Issue Tamil Nadu Government’s Argument Centre’s Stance & High Court Ruling Isha Foundation’s Status Not an educational institution Recognized as an educational institution Exemption from EC Exemption applies only to 10,000 sq. meters Exemption applies broadly to educational activities Total Built-up Area Over 2 lakh sq. meters; needs EC Construction predates 2006 EIA, no EC required

Previous Legal Issues Involving Isha Foundation

This is not the first time Isha Foundation has faced legal challenges in Tamil Nadu:

Illegal Confinement Allegations (2024) A retired professor accused Isha Foundation of illegally confining his daughters at the Coimbatore ashram.

The Supreme Court dismissed the case, as the daughters (aged 39 and 42) confirmed they were staying voluntarily.

The court warned against misusing legal proceedings to tarnish institutions. Land Use and Environmental Issues In the past, environmental groups have raised concerns about Isha Foundation’s land use and construction practices.

However, the Centre’s 2014 and 2022 clarifications have helped Isha secure exemptions from certain regulatory requirements.

The Supreme Court’s verdict has solidified Isha Foundation’s legal standing, recognizing it as an educational institution exempt from EC requirements. The ruling also restrains TNPCB from taking further coercive action while directing that any future expansion follow legal procedures.

With this ruling, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation has successfully defended its position in a long-standing legal battle, reinforcing its right to continue operations without environmental clearance hurdles.

