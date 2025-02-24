Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan’s ‘Brainless’ Management After Defeat!

Pakistan’s hopes of advancing in the 2025 Champions Trophy are hanging by a thread, as the former world champions teeter on the brink of a group-stage exit for the third consecutive ICC ODI tournament. Having placed fifth in the last two World Cup editions and missed the knockout rounds, the defending champions and host nation have all but crashed out of the ongoing tournament after dropping their opening pair of matches.

The dismal performance has sparked outrage from cricket icons Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, who unleashed scathing criticism on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its selection committee.

In a fiery outburst on Sports Central following Pakistan’s defeat to India in Dubai on Sunday, Akram expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises and dashed expectations, demanding sweeping reforms. He called on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to grill the selection committee about their choices for the Champions Trophy squad and urged the management to scout and groom young talent for the 2026 T20 World Cup immediately.

“It’s time for bold action. We’ve had enough! The same players have been letting us down in white-ball cricket for years,” Akram fumed. “Take a chance on fearless young players. Give them six months, support them fully, and start building for the 2026 T20 World Cup now. Fans are fed up. You’ve given these players countless opportunities and turned them into stars, yet our bowlers have taken just 24 wickets in the last five games—at an average of 60. That’s abysmal.”

He pointed out a damning statistic: Pakistan’s bowling average ranks second-worst among the 14 teams, including minnows like Oman and the USA, that have played ODI cricket this year. “What’s the next step? The Chairman needs to get back, summon the captain, coach, and selection committee, and demand answers about this squad.

Did anyone think Khusdil Shah or Salman Agha could trouble India’s batters? We’ve been shouting that this team isn’t up to scratch. The Chairman gave them a day to finalize the squad, they met for an hour, and out came the same old names.”

Akram didn’t spare captain Mohammad Rizwan either, slamming his leadership and the team’s lackluster demeanor during India’s chase of 242. “The captain sets the tone. How can the team succeed if he doesn’t recognize his match-winners? The players looked utterly defeated by the 15th or 18th over of India’s innings. I’ve never seen fans walk out early like that—it’s heartbreaking.”

Shoaib Akhtar echoed Akram’s sentiments, delivering an equally blistering critique of the team’s management, which he branded “brainless and clueless.” In an impassioned video posted to his X account, he argued that the players entered the tournament without direction and lacked the caliber of India’s stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“I’m not even disappointed by the loss to India—I saw it coming,” Akhtar said. “You can’t pick just five bowlers when the world is using six. They went with two all-rounders, but it’s mindless planning. I feel for the players; they’re a reflection of this clueless management. They lack intent, skill—everything. They’re nowhere near the level of Rohit, Virat, or Shubman. Neither the players nor the management have a clue. They showed up to the tournament with no purpose, no idea what to do.”

