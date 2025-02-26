Singapore Ministers File Lawsuit Against Media & Reporter – Here is Why

Two Singapore ministers, K Shanmugam (Law and Home Affairs Minister) and Tan See Leng (Manpower Minister), have filed defamation lawsuits against Bloomberg and its journalist Low De Wei over a report related to the rental of a state-owned bungalow. The case is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on March 3, 2025.

The lawsuit comes after the ministers accused Bloomberg of publishing false and defamatory statements regarding property transactions in Singapore.

Background: Bloomberg’s Alleged Defamation

The controversy stems from a December 12, 2024, Bloomberg article titled:

“Singapore Mansion Deals Are Increasingly Shrouded in Secrecy.”

The report discussed Good Class Bungalow (GCB) transactions in Singapore from January to December 2024, raising concerns about transparency in high-value property deals.

Ministers’ Response to Bloomberg’s Article

On December 16, 2024, both Shanmugam and Tan took to Facebook, calling Bloomberg’s report libellous and announcing legal action after consulting their lawyers.

The ministers claim the article misrepresented Singapore’s legal framework and implied that the government lacks transparency in property transactions.

Singapore Government Issues Correction Order to Bloomberg

On December 23, 2024, the Ministry of Law directed Bloomberg to issue a correction under Singapore’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Key Allegations by the Ministry of Law

Bloomberg’s article undermines public trust in Singapore’s property laws and regulations.

It falsely implies that Singapore does not require transparency in GCB transactions.

The report misleads the public by questioning the integrity of the government’s handling of state-owned properties.

Bloomberg’s Response: Stands by Its Reporting

While Bloomberg complied with the correction order, it expressed disagreement, stating:

“Bloomberg respectfully disagrees with it and reserves its right to appeal and challenge the Correction Direction. We stand by our reporting.”

Bloomberg also mentioned that it only issued the correction notice under the threat of legal sanctions.

Legal Action and Court Proceedings

The defamation lawsuit will be heard in Singapore’s Supreme Court on March 3, 2025.

Apart from Bloomberg, three other media outlets that carried parts of the article were also issued correction orders.

The ministers seek legal redress for what they claim is false reporting that damages their reputations and questions Singapore’s governance.

The legal battle between Singapore’s ministers and Bloomberg highlights the sensitivity of property transactions and media freedom in Singapore. While the ministers argue that the report was misleading and damaging, Bloomberg maintains that it stands by its reporting.

With the Supreme Court hearing set for March 3, 2025, this case could set a precedent for press freedom and government accountability in Singapore.

