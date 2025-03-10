Smart Spending or Waste: How One Disabled Person Used Their Grant

Last week, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) distributed disability grants to over one million beneficiaries across the country. Among them is Khanyo Mantshi, a 31-year-old from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, who depends on the R2,600 disability grant to support himself and his family.
Born with cerebral palsy, Mantshi has received the SASSA disability grant since 1998. His grant includes an extra grant-in-aid to assist his primary caregivers, his sister Okuhle and their aunt.
However, despite this support, rising living costs, transport expenses, and dietary needs make financial stability a constant struggle.
How Mantshi Manages His Disability Grant
Monthly Disability Grant Breakdown
- Standard Disability Grant: R2,190
- Grant-in-Aid for Carers: R410
- Total Received: R2,600
Household Dependency on Social Grants
Mantshi shares a three-bedroom RDP home with five family members, all of whom rely on social grants:
- Okuhle (sister) – Receives R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.
- Okuhle’s 11-month-old child – Receives R530 child support grant.
- Mantshi’s niece – Receives R530 child support grant.
- Mother and older brother – Both receive disability grants.
Challenges in Accessing Disability Grant Payments
Safer Shopping & Grant Collection in Somerset Mall
Although Mantshi lives in Khayelitsha, he prefers to withdraw his grant and shop at Somerset Mall due to safety concerns.
- Uber trip to the mall: R89 (one way).
- Sister Okuhle assists with:
- Withdrawing money.
- Paying bills.
- Grocery shopping.
Monthly Shopping Trip at Pick n Pay
During their shopping trip, they saved R202 using Smart Shopper discounts.
Grocery List & Prices After Discounts
|Item
|Price (ZAR)
|2 x Chicken in brine
|R380
|2kg Amasi
|R36.99
|2kg Sunlight Washing Powder
|R69.99
|2 x Fabric Softener Refills
|R97.98
|750ml Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid
|R29.99
|2 x 100ml Colgate Toothpaste
|R44
|200g Purity Baby Cereal
|R29.99
|2 x 1kg Snowflake Chocolate Mix
|R59.98
|900g Nestlé Lactogen
|R169.99
|750g Nola Mayonnaise
|R38.99
|700ml All Gold Tomato Sauce
|R32.99
|500g Nestlé Milo
|R79.99
|4L Faircape Apple Juice
|R59.99
|2 x 175g Dettol Soap
|R26
|5 x Plastic Bags
|R6
|Total Cost
|R1,163
After paying for groceries, Mantshi was left with just over R1,400 for the rest of March.
The Cost of Transport for a Disabled Beneficiary
Uber Expenses for Shopping & Medical Appointments
- Uber ride home after shopping: R82.
- Monthly Uber costs for hospital visits: Between R250 – R700.
- Emergency transport costs: Up to R800 during peak hours.
Limited Free Transport for Medical Needs
- HealthNET – A government-provided free medical transport service.
- Issue: Availability is limited, forcing Mantshi to pay for Uber for medical visits.
Additional Household Expenses
|Expense
|Cost (ZAR)
|Electricity per month
|R400
|Gas for stove (when needed)
|R165
|Medical transport (HealthNET unavailable)
|R250 – R800
Income Supplement from Small Business
To supplement the household’s income, Mantshi’s mother sells muffins and chips at nearby schools.
- Earnings range: R200 – R1,000 per month, depending on demand.
Struggles of Disabled South Africans in the Job Market
Mantshi is a member of the Disability Revolution Group, advocating for:
- Better employment opportunities for disabled people.
- Inclusion in government job programs like the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
“I wish the government could provide disabled people with more ways to make money,” says Mantshi.
“There are jobs, but we cannot apply for them. If we had job opportunities, we wouldn’t suffer as we do now.”
The SASSA disability grant helps millions of South Africans like Khanyo Mantshi, but rising costs make daily survival difficult.
Key Financial Struggles for Beneficiaries
- Basic needs vs. affordability – Fruits, vegetables, and red meat are often left out due to budget constraints.
- Transport costs – Expensive Uber rides for shopping and medical appointments consume a large part of the grant.
- Limited work opportunities – Disabled individuals struggle to find jobs, despite wanting to work.
What Needs to Change?
- Increase disability grants to cover inflation & essential costs.
- Improve free medical transport availability.
- Create employment opportunities for disabled beneficiaries.
As Mantshi’s story highlights, social grants alone are not enough—more needs to be done to help disabled South Africans live with dignity.
FAQ’s
How much is the SASSA disability grant in 2025?
The standard SASSA disability grant is R2,190 per month. Beneficiaries needing a caregiver receive an additional R410, bringing the total to R2,600.
Can disabled beneficiaries work while receiving the SASSA grant?
Yes, but income from work may affect eligibility. Many disabled South Africans struggle to find employment due to limited job opportunities.
What can the SASSA disability grant be used for?
The grant helps cover food, medical transport, electricity, and other essential expenses. However, many beneficiaries find it insufficient for all their needs.
How can disabled South Africans get free transport to hospitals?
HealthNET provides free transport to medical appointments, but availability is limited. Many beneficiaries rely on Uber, which can be costly.
Will the disability grant increase in 2025?
A proposed increase will be announced in the March 12 Budget Speech. Many hope for a raise to match inflation and rising living costs.