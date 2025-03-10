Smart Spending or Waste: How One Disabled Person Used Their Grant

Last week, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) distributed disability grants to over one million beneficiaries across the country. Among them is Khanyo Mantshi, a 31-year-old from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, who depends on the R2,600 disability grant to support himself and his family.

Born with cerebral palsy, Mantshi has received the SASSA disability grant since 1998. His grant includes an extra grant-in-aid to assist his primary caregivers, his sister Okuhle and their aunt.

However, despite this support, rising living costs, transport expenses, and dietary needs make financial stability a constant struggle.

How Mantshi Manages His Disability Grant

Monthly Disability Grant Breakdown

Standard Disability Grant: R2,190

Grant-in-Aid for Carers: R410

Total Received: R2,600

Household Dependency on Social Grants

Mantshi shares a three-bedroom RDP home with five family members, all of whom rely on social grants:

Okuhle (sister) – Receives R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Okuhle’s 11-month-old child – Receives R530 child support grant.

Mantshi’s niece – Receives R530 child support grant.

Mother and older brother – Both receive disability grants.

Challenges in Accessing Disability Grant Payments

Safer Shopping & Grant Collection in Somerset Mall

Although Mantshi lives in Khayelitsha, he prefers to withdraw his grant and shop at Somerset Mall due to safety concerns.

Uber trip to the mall: R89 (one way).

Sister Okuhle assists with: Withdrawing money. Paying bills. Grocery shopping.



Monthly Shopping Trip at Pick n Pay

During their shopping trip, they saved R202 using Smart Shopper discounts.

Grocery List & Prices After Discounts

Item Price (ZAR) 2 x Chicken in brine R380 2kg Amasi R36.99 2kg Sunlight Washing Powder R69.99 2 x Fabric Softener Refills R97.98 750ml Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid R29.99 2 x 100ml Colgate Toothpaste R44 200g Purity Baby Cereal R29.99 2 x 1kg Snowflake Chocolate Mix R59.98 900g Nestlé Lactogen R169.99 750g Nola Mayonnaise R38.99 700ml All Gold Tomato Sauce R32.99 500g Nestlé Milo R79.99 4L Faircape Apple Juice R59.99 2 x 175g Dettol Soap R26 5 x Plastic Bags R6 Total Cost R1,163

After paying for groceries, Mantshi was left with just over R1,400 for the rest of March.

The Cost of Transport for a Disabled Beneficiary

Uber Expenses for Shopping & Medical Appointments

Uber ride home after shopping: R82.

Monthly Uber costs for hospital visits: Between R250 – R700.

Emergency transport costs: Up to R800 during peak hours.

Limited Free Transport for Medical Needs

HealthNET – A government-provided free medical transport service.

Issue: Availability is limited, forcing Mantshi to pay for Uber for medical visits.

Additional Household Expenses

Expense Cost (ZAR) Electricity per month R400 Gas for stove (when needed) R165 Medical transport (HealthNET unavailable) R250 – R800

Income Supplement from Small Business

To supplement the household’s income, Mantshi’s mother sells muffins and chips at nearby schools.

Earnings range: R200 – R1,000 per month, depending on demand.

Struggles of Disabled South Africans in the Job Market

Mantshi is a member of the Disability Revolution Group, advocating for:

Better employment opportunities for disabled people.

Inclusion in government job programs like the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“I wish the government could provide disabled people with more ways to make money,” says Mantshi.

“There are jobs, but we cannot apply for them. If we had job opportunities, we wouldn’t suffer as we do now.”

The SASSA disability grant helps millions of South Africans like Khanyo Mantshi, but rising costs make daily survival difficult.

Key Financial Struggles for Beneficiaries

Basic needs vs. affordability – Fruits, vegetables, and red meat are often left out due to budget constraints.

Transport costs – Expensive Uber rides for shopping and medical appointments consume a large part of the grant.

Limited work opportunities – Disabled individuals struggle to find jobs, despite wanting to work.

What Needs to Change?

Increase disability grants to cover inflation & essential costs.

Improve free medical transport availability.

Create employment opportunities for disabled beneficiaries.

As Mantshi’s story highlights, social grants alone are not enough—more needs to be done to help disabled South Africans live with dignity.

