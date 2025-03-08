Social Security Will not Send Most SSI Payments in March 2025: You Might Now Know About

The payment dates for the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program have caused confusion among many of its beneficiaries, as some of them have been waiting for a payment in March 2025, and many of them believe that “it won’t come,” as evidenced by some forum discussions on Reddit and Facebook.

Some SSI recipients may interpret the lack of payments in March as an administrative issue. Social media posts, such as those of @lunacat1_m, warn that “Social Security Won’t Send Most SSI Payments in March.” Here’s Why: Money Just a heads-up; nothing too bad.”

These messages are attempts at clarification, but they also demonstrate ignorance of the changed schedule.

SSI payment schedule for March 2025: keys to understanding it

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), moved its payment from March 2025 to February 28 because the first of that month falls on a Saturday. This change, confirmed by official sources, adheres to the agency’s policy of avoiding deliveries on weekends and federal holidays.

According to public records, SSI beneficiaries receive their payments on the first business day of each month. “Feb. 28: If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you should receive your SSI payment for March on Feb. 28, 2025,” details Nerdwallet. Money.com adds that “Social Security Won’t Send Most SSI Payments in March.” “Here’s Why,” emphasizing that there will be no additional deposits in March.

According to a study conducted by the National Consumer Law Center, 34% of social program beneficiaries are unaware of non-business day adjustments. This emphasizes the need for more effective information campaigns, particularly in communities with limited internet access.

Don’t listen to certain gossip about the SSA

On March 4, 2025, @AhearnColeen tweeted, “The resigned head of SSI said benefits will be delayed next month […] First time in 80 years.” Subsequent investigations ruled out any connection between the resignation of acting SSA commissioner Michelle King and potential delays.

ABC News confirmed that his departure was due to a disagreement with the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Social Security Administration has categorically denied that internal changes affect operations. Since 1994, when processes were automated, there have been no interruptions in payments due to leadership transitions. Currently, 98% of deposits are made electronically, which reduces risk.

What happens if your SSI March payment never arrived?

If a beneficiary does not receive the payment by February 28, the SSA recommends three options: check their “my Social Security” account, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or go to a local office. Delays may be caused by incorrect banking information, pending updates, or processing delays.

In case of a financial emergency, the agency provides emergency advance payments (EAPs) to new applicants who meet certain criteria. “SSA: Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI)- Expedited Payments” explains the requirements, such as proving unmet basic needs and submitting documentation within 72 hours.

SOURCE

FAQ’s