Stock Market Panic: Sensex, Nifty Slump Ahead of Trump’s Tariffs

The Indian stock market opened in the red on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, following global trends as U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that his proposed tariffs would take effect as planned. IT, telecom, and real estate stocks were hit the hardest, leading to a sharp drop in both Sensex and Nifty indices.

Market Opening: Sensex and Nifty Decline

At 9:20 am IST, the BSE Sensex dropped 341.82 points (0.47%) to 72,744.12, while the NSE Nifty fell 132.80 points (0.6%) to 21,986.50.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, the biggest losers were:

Tech Mahindra: Down 2.74% (₹1,452.25)

HCL Technologies: Down 2.47% (₹1,534.05)

NTPC: Down 1.96% (₹308.35)

However, only three Sensex stocks opened in the green:

SBI: Up 0.93% (₹701.60)

ICICI Bank: Up 0.73% (₹1,214.95)

HDFC Bank: Up 0.55% (₹1,710.55)

Sectoral Performance: IT, Telecom, and Realty Fall

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the biggest losers were:

Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index: Down 2.40% (8,561.00)

Nifty Realty: Down 2.23% (789.95)

Nifty IT: Down 2.03% (36,852.50)

Notably, Nifty Realty, which opened lower today, had gained 1.15% in the previous session.

Market Closing on March 3, 2025

On Monday, March 3, the market ended in the red:

Sensex fell 112.16 points (0.15%) to 73,085.94

Nifty declined 5.40 points (0.02%) to 22,119.30

Despite these declines, the broader market was in the green.

Among the biggest losers in the Sensex stocks were:

Reliance Industries: Down 2.38% (₹1,171.10)

Bajaj Finserv: Down 1.86% (₹1,838.20)

HDFC Bank: Down 1.72% (₹1,701.25)

However, 12 out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in positive territory.

Sectoral Performance at Market Close

At Monday’s market close, the biggest losing indices were:

Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index: Down 1.18% (13,658.55)

Nifty Media Index: Down 1.10% (1,371.55)

Nifty Oil & Gas Index: Down 0.80% (9,513.40)

Market Trends and Expert Insights

According to Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, Nifty’s slight loss on Monday ended a nine-day losing streak, a pattern last seen on May 13, 2019. Back then, the market rebounded by 9% over the next two weeks.

However, Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, suggested a bearish outlook:

“The market traded negatively throughout the day. In the second half, buyers tried to lift prices, but sellers pushed the market back down.”

He further added that the market is expected to decline toward 21,800 levels, citing:

Prices trading below major EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages)

A lower high and lower low formation, confirming a bearish trend

The stock market remains under pressure as IT, telecom, and real estate stocks drag indices lower. While some experts predict a potential rebound, bearish technical indicators suggest further downside movement. Investors should keep a close watch on global developments, particularly U.S. trade policies, as they continue to influence market sentiment.

