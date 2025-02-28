Taiwan Warns China: World War II Proves Aggression Always Ends in Defeat

Taiwan’s defence ministry issued a strong warning to China on Friday, stating that history has proven that aggression and expansion end in failure. The statement comes in response to China’s recent military drills near Taiwan and Beijing’s renewed claims that the island will be “taken back sooner or later.”

With military tensions rising, Taiwan is reinforcing its defences and asserting its sovereignty, rejecting Beijing’s territorial claims. Meanwhile, the historical context of World War II continues to influence both countries’ perspectives on conflict and expansion.

China Conducts Military Drills Off Taiwan’s Coast

Taiwan has repeatedly reported increased Chinese military activity, including:

Drills conducted this week off Taiwan’s southwestern coast, which Beijing described as “routine operations.”

Frequent Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels approaching Taiwan’s airspace and waters.

Continued pressure from Beijing to force Taiwan into submission through military intimidation.

On Thursday, China’s defence ministry responded to Taiwan’s planned Han Kuang military exercises, dismissing them by saying Taiwan was “like a mantis trying to stop a chariot” and that China would “take back” Taiwan sooner or later.

Taiwan’s Response: Warning Against Expansionism

In response, Taiwan’s defence ministry issued a strongly worded statement:

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War Two, and history has proven that any form of aggression and expansion will end in failure.”

The ministry further accused China of:

Escalating military threats and disrupting regional stability.

Becoming the biggest “troublemaker” in the international community.

Repeating the mistakes of past invaders, leading itself toward defeat.

Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to sovereignty, democracy, and regional security, stating that its military is strengthening its forces to defend against Chinese threats.

Taiwan Rejects China’s Sovereignty Claims

Taiwan’s government has consistently rejected China’s sovereignty claims, emphasizing that only the Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future.

Despite Beijing’s insistence that Taiwan is a part of China, Taipei maintains its position as a self-governing democracy, backed by strategic alliances with the United States and other Western nations.

Historical Context: World War II and the China-Taiwan Divide

The historical backdrop of World War II plays a significant role in the Taiwan-China dispute:

China’s fight against Japan (1937-1945) was led by the Republic of China (ROC), which later retreated to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese Civil War to Mao Zedong’s Communist Party.

Beijing downplays the role of the ROC forces in WWII, emphasizing instead the Communist Party’s contributions.

Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule during WWII, and some Taiwanese even fought alongside Japan’s military.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in May, marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, reinforcing Beijing’s alignment with Moscow amid global tensions.

With China’s military drills near Taiwan intensifying, tensions in the region remain high. Taiwan has strongly rebuked Beijing’s aggressive rhetoric, warning that military expansion leads to failure—a lesson drawn from World War II.

As Taiwan continues to strengthen its defences, the risk of a military confrontation grows. Whether diplomatic efforts or military deterrence will define the future of the Taiwan Strait remains to be seen.

Source