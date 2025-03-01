TCS and DNB Bank Extend Ties: Another 5 Years of Strategic Partnership

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with DNB Bank ASA for another five years. The renewed collaboration will focus on digital modernization, enhancing cost efficiency, and deploying next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

The financial details of the extended contract were not disclosed.

TCS and DNB’s 12-Year Partnership Continues

TCS has been working with DNB Bank ASA, Norway’s largest financial services group, for the past 12 years, helping the bank achieve key technological transformations and innovations.

Over the years, TCS has developed various digital products for DNB, including a peer-to-peer mobile payment solution.

The company has played a key role in maintaining secure and stable banking operations.

TCS has implemented its Machine First Delivery Model, which has significantly improved operational resilience, customer satisfaction, and employee productivity.

With the new agreement, TCS will continue to support DNB’s modernization initiatives, maintaining and developing new applications while strengthening security capabilities.

DNB’s Perspective on the Extended Partnership

Elin Sandnes, Group EVP of Technology and Services at DNB, expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration with TCS:

“We are very pleased with the decision to continue our partnership with TCS for an additional five years. We already have a longstanding and proven relationship where TCS has helped enable some of our biggest transformations and innovations over the past twelve years. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future.”

TCS’ Sahyadri Park campus in Pune will continue to provide critical services for the bank.

TCS’ Commitment to Innovation

Shankar Narayanan, President of Banking and Financial Services at TCS, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting DNB’s vision:

“We look forward to entering an exciting new chapter in our collaboration with DNB. We are always looking for new ways to equip DNB in their efforts to be Norway’s most innovative bank, and we are pleased to be given the opportunity to continue to do so through the extended partnership.”

TCS plans to introduce AI-driven solutions and quantum computing capabilities to further streamline DNB’s operations and enhance security.

TCS Stock Performance

Despite the positive announcement, TCS shares ended lower on Friday, closing at ₹3,478.7 per share, down 0.2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock fell 4.3% intraday, reaching a 52-week low of ₹3,457 per share.

The decline in stock price was attributed to broader market conditions rather than the DNB partnership announcement.

The five-year contract extension between TCS and DNB Bank ASA highlights TCS’ role as a key technology partner in the banking sector. By continuing to provide cutting-edge digital solutions, AI-driven enhancements, and security improvements, TCS is reinforcing its commitment to global financial institutions.

While TCS stock experienced a dip, the extended partnership signifies strong business momentum for the IT services giant. The collaboration with DNB Bank ASA will continue to drive innovation and digital transformation in the banking sector.

