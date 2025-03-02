Telangana High Court revokes its order barring children’s entry to multiplexes after 11pm

On Saturday, the Telangana High Court rescinded its previous restrictions that prohibited children under 16 from entering multiplexes to watch movies before 11 AM and after 11 PM. Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy issued a new order, amending his earlier interim directive from January 24, which had instructed the state government and cinema operators to bar children under 16 from theaters during those hours.

The initial ruling came during a hearing on a petition by senior journalist Satish Kamal, who contested the state’s decision to allow special premiere and benefit screenings of films like “Pushpa 2: The Rule” (starring Allu Arjun) and “Game Changer” (starring Ram Charan) between 1 AM and 4 AM. The petition followed a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of “Pushpa 2” on December 4, 2024, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her nine-year-old son in a coma.

The state government informed the court that it had since banned odd-hour benefit shows and special screenings and revoked inflated ticket prices. In his latest order, reviewed by HT, Justice Reddy lifted the restriction on children under 16 entering multiplexes after 11 PM, noting that the interests of multiplex operators must be considered. He emphasized that they should have a chance to present their case for fair adjudication.

Senior lawyer S Niranjan Reddy, representing the multiplex operators, argued that the earlier restriction had significantly harmed their business. He pointed out that no law currently prohibits children of any age from attending late-night screenings after 11 PM. He also contended that the court’s prior directive—urging the government to consult stakeholders and regulate children’s entry before 11 AM and after 11 PM—overstepped the scope of the writ petitions, which were not filed as public interest litigations, and resembled a final ruling.

Justice Reddy, after hearing these arguments, acknowledged the need to consider the multiplexes’ perspective, as their interests were being adversely affected. Agreeing that no statutory regulation currently limits children’s access to late-night shows, he withdrew the earlier order. The case has been adjourned to March 17 for further input from the government.

