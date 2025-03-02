Ten lakh new cars in Maharashtra plying without high-security registration plates, many are government-owned

A recent internal review in Maharashtra revealed that nearly 10 lakh vehicles are still operating without the mandatory high-security registration plates (HSRPs), according to PTI. The state government had set a deadline of April 30 for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to comply with the HSRP requirement, aimed at reducing vehicle theft and standardizing identification. Automobile manufacturers are now tasked with ensuring HSRPs are installed on all newly purchased vehicles.

Data shows that of the 1.15 crore vehicles registered in Maharashtra over the last five years, 1.05 crore have adopted HSRPs, while 9.98 lakh remain non-compliant. Surprisingly, a significant number of these violators are government-owned vehicles. In response, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s office last month ordered Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to initiate a crackdown on vehicles registered after April 2019 that lack the mandatory ‘IND’ or ‘INDIA’ plates.

What Are HSRPs?

High-security registration plates are crafted from a unique aluminium alloy, featuring a retro-reflective film inscribed with ‘India’, a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, blue hot-stamped ‘IND’ letters, and a tamper-proof 10-digit laser-engraved serial number. When secured with a snap lock, any attempt to forcibly remove the plate causes visible damage. For most vehicles—excluding two-wheelers and tractors—a hologram sticker with registration details must also be affixed to the windshield’s inner side.

Controversies Surrounding HSRP Implementation

The rollout of HSRPs for older vehicles, which began in December 2024, has sparked debate, particularly over pricing. Opposition parties have criticized the government, alleging exorbitant fees for the plates, though the state has refuted these claims, asserting that Maharashtra’s rates align with those of other states.

Meanwhile, many newly registered vehicles without HSRPs are sporting decorative number plates with creative spellings like ‘DADA’ or ‘BHAU’ in English or Devanagari script. Some plates feature tiny, hard-to-read digits—except for the last four numbers—to dodge traffic cameras. Additionally, despite regulations requiring non-removable snap locks, some dealers are using screws or bolts to attach HSRPs, while others simply hand over the kits to customers post-registration, leaving installation to them.

