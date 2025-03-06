The Lincoln Wheat Penny Valued at $22 Million, Still in Circulation: Imagine finding a penny in your pocket that could be worth $22 million! It might sound unbelievable, but rare versions of the Lincoln Wheat Penny have sold for millions at auctions. While most of these pennies are only worth their face value, a few rare ones could make you incredibly rich. Even more surprising is that some of these valuable coins might still be circulating today. Let’s explore what makes this penny so valuable and how you can check if you have one.

What Is the Lincoln Wheat Penny?

The Lincoln Wheat Penny was minted from 1909 to 1958 and features a portrait of Abraham Lincoln on the front. The back of the coin has two wheat stalks, which is why it’s called the “Wheat Penny.” It was the first U.S. coin to feature a real historical figure, making it historically significant.

Millions of these pennies were produced over the years, but certain versions have become incredibly rare and valuable due to minting errors, limited production, or unique materials.

Why Is This Penny Worth $22 Million?

The value of a Lincoln Wheat Penny depends on rarity, condition, and historical importance. Here are some of the rarest versions that have sold for millions:

1. The 1943 Copper Penny – A Mistake Worth Millions

During World War II, the U.S. Mint stopped using copper for pennies and switched to steel to conserve metal for the war. However, a few 1943 pennies were accidentally struck in copper instead of steel. Only a small number of these rare copper pennies exist today, making them extremely valuable.

In 2019, one of these pennies sold for $1.7 million.

Some experts believe that an uncirculated version could be worth up to $22 million due to its rarity.

2. 1909-S VDB Penny – The First of Its Kind

The 1909-S VDB Lincoln Penny is another rare and valuable coin. It was the first year of the Lincoln Penny, and only 484,000 of these were minted in San Francisco with designer Victor D. Brenner’s (VDB) initials on the back.

High-grade versions of this penny have sold for over $1 million .

. If you find one in pristine condition, it could be worth even more.

3. Minting Errors – Worth Thousands to Millions

Some Lincoln Wheat Pennies have minting errors, making them highly collectible. These errors include:

Double Die Obverse (DDO): This occurs when the coin’s lettering or image appears doubled.

Off-Center Strikes: When the design is misaligned.

Re-punched Mint Marks: Some coins show multiple impressions of the mint mark.

Certain error coins have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and some rare ones have even reached the million-dollar mark.

How to Check If You Have a Rare Lincoln Wheat Penny

You might have one of these valuable pennies without even knowing it! Here’s how to check:

1. Look at the Date

If you have a 1943 penny, check if it’s made of copper instead of steel. Test it with a magnet: If it sticks, it’s a common steel penny. If it doesn’t stick, you may have a rare copper version worth millions.

If you have a 1909 penny, look for the “S” mint mark (San Francisco) and the “VDB” initials on the reverse side.

2. Examine for Errors

Look closely at the letters and numbers on the coin.

If you see doubling, off-center strikes, or unusual marks, your penny might be valuable.

3. Get It Appraised

If you think you have a rare Lincoln Wheat Penny, take it to a professional coin dealer or get it graded by trusted services like PCGS or NGC.

Are These Rare Pennies Still in Circulation?

Yes! Some rare Lincoln Wheat Pennies are still in circulation today because many people don’t realize their true value. Collectors often search through old jars, piggy banks, and bank rolls in hopes of finding one.

Many valuable coins have been discovered in estate sales, flea markets, and even everyday pocket change. So, keep an eye out—you might be holding a $22 million treasure without even knowing it!

The Lincoln Wheat Penny is one of the most iconic coins in U.S. history, and some rare versions are worth millions. The 1943 Copper Penny and 1909-S VDB Penny are among the most valuable, with one estimated to be worth $22 million.

If you love coin collecting or just want to test your luck, start checking your pennies. Who knows? You might be holding a fortune in your hands!