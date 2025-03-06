The Lincoln Wheat Penny Valued at $33 Million, Still in Circulation: Imagine finding a penny in your pocket that could be worth $33 million! While most pennies are worth just a cent, rare versions of the Lincoln Wheat Penny have become incredibly valuable due to their scarcity, minting errors, and historical significance. Even more surprising is that some of these rare pennies might still be in circulation today. Let’s dive into what makes this penny so valuable and how you can check if you have one.

What Is the Lincoln Wheat Penny?

The Lincoln Wheat Penny was minted from 1909 to 1958 and features a portrait of Abraham Lincoln on the front. On the back, it has two wheat stalks, giving it the nickname “Wheat Penny.” Designed by Victor D. Brenner, this was the first U.S. coin to feature a real historical figure.

Millions of these pennies were produced, but only a handful of rare versions—due to minting errors or special materials—are now worth a fortune.

Why Is This Penny Worth $33 Million?

The value of a Lincoln Wheat Penny depends on rarity, condition, and historical importance. The most expensive Lincoln Wheat Penny ever recorded was sold for $33 million due to its extreme rarity. Here are the versions of this coin that are most valuable:

1. The 1943 Copper Penny – A Rare Minting Mistake

During World War II, the U.S. Mint switched from copper to steel for pennies to conserve metal for war supplies. However, a small number of 1943 pennies were accidentally struck in copper instead of steel.

Only about 20 of these pennies are known to exist.

One of these pennies was auctioned for $1.7 million in 2019.

Experts believe that an uncirculated version could be worth $33 million due to its extreme rarity.

2. 1909-S VDB Penny – The First and Most Coveted

The 1909-S VDB Lincoln Penny was the first year of the Lincoln Penny, and only 484,000 were minted in San Francisco. It features the initials “VDB” of the designer Victor D. Brenner on the reverse.

A well-preserved version can sell for over $1 million.

Some rare, high-grade versions are expected to be worth even more in the future.

3. Double Die and Other Minting Errors

Certain minting errors can increase a penny’s value significantly. These include:

Double Die Obverse (DDO): This occurs when the letters or numbers appear doubled, making the coin unique.

Off-Center Strikes: When the design is misaligned, making it different from standard coins.

Re-punched Mint Marks: Some pennies show multiple impressions of the mint mark, increasing their value.

Some error coins have sold for hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars!

How to Check If You Have a Rare Lincoln Wheat Penny

You might already have one of these valuable pennies without realizing it! Here’s how to check:

1. Look at the Date

If you have a 1943 penny, check if it’s made of copper instead of steel. Magnet Test: If it sticks to a magnet, it’s a common steel penny. If it doesn’t stick, you may have a rare copper version worth millions!

If you have a 1909 penny, look for: The “S” mint mark (San Francisco). The “VDB” initials on the back of the coin.



2. Examine for Minting Errors

Look closely at the lettering and numbers on the coin.

If you notice doubling, off-center designs, or unusual marks, your penny might be rare!

3. Get Your Penny Appraised

If you think you have a rare Lincoln Wheat Penny, take it to a professional coin dealer or get it graded by PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service) or NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation).

Are These Rare Pennies Still in Circulation?

Surprisingly, yes! Some rare Lincoln Wheat Pennies are still in circulation today because people don’t realize their value. Many collectors search through old jars, piggy banks, and bank rolls to find these hidden treasures.

In fact, some of the most valuable pennies were discovered in estate sales, flea markets, and even everyday pocket change! So, start checking your coins—you could be holding a $33 million penny without knowing it!

The Lincoln Wheat Penny is one of the most iconic and valuable coins in U.S. history. Some rare versions—like the 1943 Copper Penny and the 1909-S VDB Penny—have sold for millions at auctions. With one estimated to be worth $33 million, checking your spare change could be life-changing!

If you enjoy coin collecting or just want to try your luck, start looking through your pennies today. Who knows? You might strike it rich with a single penny!