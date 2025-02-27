Today Big News: Some Give Up Arms in Manipur

The voluntary surrender of weapons in Manipur has seen limited success, with only a fraction of the looted arms returned before the governor’s amnesty deadline. Despite efforts to restore peace, the deep mistrust between ethnic groups and ongoing violence continue to hinder progress. Security forces remain concerned about the large number of unreturned high-grade weapons, which could further fuel unrest in the state.

Low Surrender Rate of Looted Weapons in Manipur

With just a day left for the voluntary surrender of looted weapons under Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s seven-day amnesty scheme, less than 300 weapons and around 3,500 pieces of ammunition have been surrendered. This is a small fraction of the estimated 6,500 weapons and over 600,000 rounds of ammunition that were looted from state armouries during the ethnic clashes that began in May 2023.

Massive Looting During Ethnic Violence

The ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities led to large-scale looting of police armouries across the state. Mobs from both groups stole various weapons, including:

AK-series rifles

Light machine guns

Mortars and grenades

MP5 sub-machine guns

Hundreds of thousands of ammunition rounds

To date, security forces have recovered around 1,800 weapons, but thousands remain in civilian and militant hands.

Concerns Over Security and Rising Crime

Officials warn that the availability of high-powered weapons among civilians and militant groups poses a serious security threat. The increase in extortion cases involving street criminals armed with these weapons has made the situation even more dangerous. Security forces believe that disarming these groups is essential for restoring peace in the state.

Governor’s Amnesty and Uncertainty Over Extension

Governor Bhalla, in his first official order after Manipur was placed under President’s Rule, urged all communities to surrender illegally held weapons. His statement assured that no legal action would be taken against those who complied within the seven-day window, but strict action would follow afterward.

However, uncertainty remains over whether this period will be extended. A meeting between Raj Bhavan and the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol reportedly involved a request for an extension and the placement of conditions for surrendering weapons. The governor has yet to issue a decision on this matter.

Slow Surrender Process and Trust Issues

Security officials attribute the low surrender rate to deep-seated mistrust between ethnic groups. Many fear that giving up their weapons will leave them vulnerable to attacks from rival communities.

Despite the slow progress, some significant weapons have been surrendered, including:

87 different types of weapons and ammunition on February 25

104 additional weapons on February 26, the highest single-day surrender so far

Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), AK rifles, sub-machine guns, hand grenades, and mortars

Interestingly, some people have also surrendered non-looted country-made weapons, including country-made pistols, mortars, and Chinese grenades. Officials believe this could indicate a shift towards peace, though most groups remain in a wait-and-watch mode.

Additional Items Surrendered

Alongside weapons, surrendered military gear includes:

235 bulletproof jackets

11 police uniforms

90 bulletproof helmets

Nine pairs of military boots

Eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

The Path Ahead for Manipur

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. More than 21 months after the conflict began, normalcy is yet to be restored. The recent imposition of President’s Rule and the appointment of Governor Bhalla signal a renewed effort to stabilize the region. However, the low number of surrendered weapons and ongoing tensions indicate that much work remains to be done.

A crucial next step will be the government’s decision on whether to extend the surrender period. Additionally, security forces must strategize ways to recover the remaining weapons while ensuring the safety of all communities. The success of these efforts will determine whether Manipur can finally move towards lasting peace.

Source