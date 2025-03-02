Today Gold Rate 02-03-2025: Check current prices in your city

Gold prices saw a decline on Sunday, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹8679.3 per gram, down by ₹210.0, and 22-carat gold at ₹7957.3 per gram, a drop of ₹190.0. Meanwhile, silver edged up slightly to ₹100,100.0 per kilogram, an increase of ₹100.0. Over the past week, 24-carat gold recorded a modest change of 0.45%, while the last month saw a decline of 3.46%.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates Today

Delhi : Gold is priced at ₹86,793.0 per 10 grams (down from ₹87,543.0 yesterday and ₹87,933.0 last week on February 24). Silver stands at ₹100,100.0 per kg (down from ₹101,000.0 yesterday and ₹103,500.0 last week).

Chennai : Gold is at ₹86,641.0 per 10 grams (down from ₹87,391.0 yesterday and ₹87,781.0 last week). Silver is at ₹107,700.0 per kg (down from ₹108,600.0 yesterday and ₹109,600.0 last week).

Mumbai : Gold is trading at ₹86,647.0 per 10 grams (down from ₹87,397.0 yesterday and ₹87,787.0 last week). Silver is at ₹99,400.0 per kg (down from ₹100,300.0 yesterday and ₹102,800.0 last week).

Kolkata: Gold is priced at ₹86,645.0 per 10 grams (down from ₹87,395.0 yesterday and ₹87,785.0 last week). Silver stands at ₹100,900.0 per kg (down from ₹101,800.0 yesterday and ₹104,300.0 last week).

Futures Market

At the time of reporting, the April 2025 MCX gold futures were trading at ₹84,800.0 per 10 grams, up by 0.422%, while the July 2025 MCX silver futures were at ₹99,322.0 per kg, up by 0.259%.

Factors Influencing Prices

Gold and silver rates are shaped by multiple factors, including insights from prominent jewelers, global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International dynamics, such as the strength of the US dollar and the state of the global economy, also significantly impact prices in the Indian market.

