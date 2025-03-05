Today Gold Rate 05 Mar: Check current prices in your city

Gold and silver prices have surged today, with both metals experiencing significant price increases. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by ₹780 per gram, reaching ₹8756.3 per gram, while 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹8028.3 per gram after a ₹720 increase. Silver has also seen a notable hike, with its rate climbing by ₹1200 to ₹101200 per kg.

Let’s take a closer look at the gold and silver prices across major Indian cities and the factors influencing these changes.

Gold and Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities

Gold Rates in India Today (Per 10 Grams)

City Gold Rate Today (₹) Gold Rate Yesterday (₹) Gold Rate Last Week (₹) Delhi 87,563 86,783 87,983 Chennai 87,411 86,631 87,831 Mumbai 87,417 86,637 87,837 Kolkata 87,415 86,635 87,835

Silver Rates in India Today (Per Kg)

City Silver Rate Today (₹) Silver Rate Yesterday (₹) Silver Rate Last Week (₹) Delhi 1,01,200 1,00,000 1,01,000 Chennai 1,09,800 1,07,600 1,08,600 Mumbai 99,200 99,300 1,00,300 Kolkata 1,00,700 1,00,800 1,01,800

Gold Price Trends Over the Last Month

Weekly Change: In the last seven days, 24-carat gold prices have changed by 1.38%.

Monthly Change: Over the last 30 days, gold prices have seen a 2.96% decline.

Gold and Silver Futures Trading Prices

Gold April 2025 MCX futures: ₹84,800 per 10 grams, up by 0.422%.

Silver July 2025 MCX futures: ₹99,322 per kg, up by 0.259%.

Factors Affecting Gold and Silver Prices

Several factors influence gold and silver prices, including:

Global Demand – High demand from major jewelers and investors drives up prices. Currency Exchange Rates – The strength of the US dollar affects gold prices in India. Interest Rates – Lower interest rates generally push gold prices higher as investors seek safer assets. Government Policies – Import duties, taxation, and trade policies play a crucial role in price fluctuations. Economic Conditions – Inflation, stock market performance, and geopolitical tensions impact gold demand.

Gold and silver prices have surged today, reflecting increased investor demand and external market factors. With 24-carat gold priced at ₹8756.3 per gram and silver at ₹101200 per kg, it’s essential for buyers and investors to stay updated on market trends. As economic conditions fluctuate, keeping an eye on global factors will help make informed decisions regarding gold and silver investments.