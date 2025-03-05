Business

Today Gold Rate 05 Mar: Check current prices in your city

Photo of Amar Singh Amar Singh5 minutes ago
0
Today Gold Rate 05 Mar: Check current prices in your city

Gold and silver prices have surged today, with both metals experiencing significant price increases. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by ₹780 per gram, reaching ₹8756.3 per gram, while 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹8028.3 per gram after a ₹720 increase. Silver has also seen a notable hike, with its rate climbing by ₹1200 to ₹101200 per kg.

Let’s take a closer look at the gold and silver prices across major Indian cities and the factors influencing these changes.

Gold and Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities

Gold Rates in India Today (Per 10 Grams)

CityGold Rate Today (₹)Gold Rate Yesterday (₹)Gold Rate Last Week (₹)
Delhi87,56386,78387,983
Chennai87,41186,63187,831
Mumbai87,41786,63787,837
Kolkata87,41586,63587,835

Silver Rates in India Today (Per Kg)

CitySilver Rate Today (₹)Silver Rate Yesterday (₹)Silver Rate Last Week (₹)
Delhi1,01,2001,00,0001,01,000
Chennai1,09,8001,07,6001,08,600
Mumbai99,20099,3001,00,300
Kolkata1,00,7001,00,8001,01,800

Gold Price Trends Over the Last Month

  • Weekly Change: In the last seven days, 24-carat gold prices have changed by 1.38%.
  • Monthly Change: Over the last 30 days, gold prices have seen a 2.96% decline.

Gold and Silver Futures Trading Prices

  • Gold April 2025 MCX futures: ₹84,800 per 10 grams, up by 0.422%.
  • Silver July 2025 MCX futures: ₹99,322 per kg, up by 0.259%.

Factors Affecting Gold and Silver Prices

Several factors influence gold and silver prices, including:

  1. Global Demand – High demand from major jewelers and investors drives up prices.
  2. Currency Exchange Rates – The strength of the US dollar affects gold prices in India.
  3. Interest Rates – Lower interest rates generally push gold prices higher as investors seek safer assets.
  4. Government Policies – Import duties, taxation, and trade policies play a crucial role in price fluctuations.
  5. Economic Conditions – Inflation, stock market performance, and geopolitical tensions impact gold demand.

Gold and silver prices have surged today, reflecting increased investor demand and external market factors. With 24-carat gold priced at ₹8756.3 per gram and silver at ₹101200 per kg, it’s essential for buyers and investors to stay updated on market trends. As economic conditions fluctuate, keeping an eye on global factors will help make informed decisions regarding gold and silver investments.

SOURCE

Photo of Amar Singh Amar Singh5 minutes ago
0
Photo of Amar Singh

Amar Singh

Related Articles

Stock Market Panic Sensex & Nifty Slump Ahead of Trump’s Tariffs

Stock Market Panic: Sensex, Nifty Slump Ahead of Trump’s Tariffs

1 day ago
India's home prices, rent expenses to climb faster than inflation this year,according to a report

India’s home prices, rent expenses to climb faster than inflation this year,according to a report

1 hour ago
RBI May Inject ₹1 Lakh Crore to Maintain Liquidity Says SBI Reports

RBI May Inject ₹1 Lakh Crore to Maintain Liquidity: Says SBI Reports

1 day ago
Passport rules change: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

Passport rules change: Who will be affected? Everything you need to know

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button