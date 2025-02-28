Trump Administration Purged Climate Experts from Key Government Agency

In a sweeping move, hundreds of scientists and experts have been fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the leading U.S. agency responsible for weather forecasting, climate analysis, and marine conservation.

The job cuts come as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency enacts major reductions to the federal workforce, a controversial strategy aligned with Project 2025, a conservative governance blueprint backed by the Heritage Foundation.

Critics argue these drastic layoffs threaten public safety, weaken NOAA’s ability to track severe weather events, and undermine scientific research on climate change.

NOAA Targeted as “Climate Alarmist” Agency

NOAA has been identified as a prime target for conservative policymakers who accuse it of fueling climate change alarmism. The Project 2025 plan, which appears to be guiding President Donald Trump’s administration, advocates for:

Dismantling NOAA, calling it a driver of “climate alarmism.”

Privatizing the National Weather Service (NWS), potentially shifting forecasting responsibilities to private companies like AccuWeather.

Reducing federal scientific research, particularly in areas related to climate change and environmental protection.

Congressman Warns of Public Safety Risks

Democratic Representative Jared Huffman of California, a senior member of the House Natural Resources Committee, condemned the firings, calling them a “purge” of scientists, experts, and career civil servants.

“Musk’s sham mission is bringing vital programs to a screeching halt. People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information. Slashing fundamental programs will cost lives.”

Environmental groups share similar concerns. Miyoko Sakashita, oceans director at the Center for Biological Diversity, warned that weakening NOAA will undermine essential storm forecasting, ocean safety, and efforts to protect endangered marine species like whales and sea otters.

Trump Reappoints Controversial Former NOAA Head

Adding to the controversy, Trump has reappointed meteorologist Neil Jacobs as NOAA Administrator. Jacobs previously led the agency from 2018 to 2021 but was officially censured for his role in the 2019 “Sharpiegate” scandal.

What Was “Sharpiegate”?

In 2019, Trump falsely claimed that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a correction, stating Alabama was not at risk.

Instead of admitting the error, Trump doubled down and displayed a doctored hurricane forecast map altered with a Sharpie to include Alabama.

Under pressure, NOAA issued a controversial statement supporting Trump’s incorrect claim, sparking backlash from meteorologists and the scientific community.

Official investigations criticized Jacobs for bowing to political pressure and misleading the public.

His reappointment raises concerns about NOAA’s independence from political influence under the Trump administration.

What’s Next for NOAA?

A NOAA spokesperson declined to comment on internal personnel matters but insisted that the agency will continue providing weather information, forecasts, and warnings as part of its public safety mission.

However, with the mass layoffs, experts fear:

Severe weather forecasting will be compromised, increasing risks during hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters. Climate research will be reduced or restricted, affecting global efforts to address climate change. Private companies could take over weather forecasting, making critical information less accessible to the public. Marine conservation programs could be dismantled, harming endangered species and ocean ecosystems.

The mass firings at NOAA signal a major shift in U.S. climate policy, weather forecasting, and environmental protection under the Trump administration. With Project 2025 calling for the dismantling of NOAA, concerns are growing about the future of public safety, scientific integrity, and access to reliable weather forecasts. As the situation unfolds, lawmakers, environmental groups, and the public will be watching closely to see whether NOAA’s mission can withstand these unprecedented changes.

