Trump Approves $3 Billion Arms Deal with Israel While Gaza Burns

The Trump administration has approved a $3 billion arms sale to Israel, bypassing the usual Congressional review process by invoking emergency powers. The sale, which includes 2,000-pound bombs and advanced warheads, is aimed at bolstering Israel’s military capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

This move follows a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which brought an end to 15 months of intense fighting. However, both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, raising concerns about the potential collapse of the peace deal.

Details of the Arms Sale

The State Department notified Congress late Friday, confirming the approval of:

$2.04 billion in bombs and warheads 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs (2,000-pound bombs) 4,000 Predator warheads

$675.7 million in additional munitions, scheduled for delivery in 2028

$295 million in Caterpillar D9R and D9T bulldozers, commonly used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for combat engineering and demolitions

Justification for the Emergency Approval

Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked emergency powers, allowing the arms sales to bypass Congressional approval.

The State Department cited “national security interests of the United States” as the reason for the expedited approval.

Deliveries of the first batch of weapons are set to begin next year.

Comparison with Previous U.S. Policies

This is the second time this month that the Trump administration has used emergency powers to fast-track weapons sales to Israel.

The Biden administration had also invoked emergency powers to approve similar arms sales without Congressional review.

On Monday, the Trump administration reversed a Biden-era directive that required the U.S. to report potential violations of international law by allies using American-supplied weapons.

The administration also cut most U.S. humanitarian foreign aid, a move likely to impact relief efforts in Gaza and other conflict zones.

Ceasefire Agreement & Rising Tensions

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached last month, ending over a year of conflict. The deal included:

Release of 44 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails.

Initial steps towards negotiations for a long-term peace agreement.

However, the fragile truce is now at risk, as:

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

The second phase of the agreement, which was supposed to include further hostage and prisoner exchanges, is now uncertain.

Implications of the Arms Sale

For Israel

Strengthens Israel’s military capability in case hostilities resume.

Allows the IDF to replenish stockpiles after months of conflict.

For U.S.-Israel Relations

Shows continued U.S. military and political backing for Israel under the Trump administration.

The bypass of Congress may draw criticism from lawmakers who prefer legislative oversight on arms deals.

For Middle East Stability

The massive weapons shipment could escalate tensions if fighting resumes.

Palestinian groups and regional actors may view the sale as a provocation.

Could affect diplomatic efforts by other nations to mediate a lasting peace deal.

The Trump administration’s $3 billion emergency arms sale to Israel marks a significant escalation in military aid, coming just weeks after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. While the sale strengthens Israel’s military position, it also risks further destabilizing the region as both sides struggle to maintain the fragile peace.

With tensions rising and diplomatic efforts ongoing, this move highlights the United States’ unwavering support for Israel, while also sparking concerns over Congressional oversight and Middle East stability.

