Trump fires 1.6K USAID staffers and others sent on indefinite paid leave

On Sunday, the Trump administration revealed plans to terminate over 1,600 employees of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), while placing several overseas staff members on paid administrative leave.

An email reviewed by Reuters, sent to one of the affected workers, stated, “I regret to inform you that you are impacted by a Reduction in Force action.” The message confirmed that those receiving the notice would be released from federal service as of April 24.

Currently, only USAID’s leadership and essential personnel tasked with critical operations remain active. Notices obtained by The Associated Press specified, “As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, except those designated for mission-critical functions, core leadership, or specific programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally.”

Musk and Trump Target USAID

This drastic step marks one of the most significant moves yet in President Donald Trump and his cost-cutting partner Elon Musk’s mission to dismantle the 60-year-old aid and development agency. The effort aligns with their broader pledge to shrink the federal government. USAID, a cornerstone of US foreign assistance, has long served as a key instrument of American “soft power,” fostering influence worldwide.

Trump’s Push to Dismantle USAID

Shortly after his January 20 inauguration, Trump imposed a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, stalling funds for initiatives ranging from combating hunger and disease to providing shelter for millions of displaced people globally. While exemptions totaling $5.3 billion—primarily for security and counter-narcotics efforts—have been approved, as per a Reuters-reviewed list, USAID programs received less than $100 million in relief. This pales in comparison to the agency’s typical annual administration of roughly $40 billion in aid.

The decision to cut 1,600 US-based USAID jobs follows a federal judge’s ruling on Friday. US District Judge Carl Nichols permitted the administration to proceed with its plan to sideline thousands of USAID employees both domestically and abroad, rejecting a lawsuit from workers seeking to temporarily halt the overhaul.

The sweeping layoffs and funding cuts signal a clear intent to gut an agency long regarded as vital to America’s global outreach, as Trump and Musk press forward with their vision of a leaner government.

