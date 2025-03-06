Trump Rejects Plan to Help Gaza – The Reason Will Surprise You

The Trump administration has rejected a Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Arab leaders, asserting that US President Donald Trump stands by his own vision for the region. According to CNN, Trump’s plan includes removing Palestinian residents from Gaza and transforming the area into a “riviera” under US ownership.

White House Statement on Gaza’s Future

On Tuesday night, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes issued a statement explaining why the US dismissed the Arab nations’ proposal.

“The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance.”

Hughes further clarified Trump’s stance, stating:

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

Arab Leaders’ Postwar Plan for Gaza

The postwar reconstruction plan, spearheaded by Egypt, suggests that Hamas should relinquish control to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can take over. The proposal aims to allow 2 million Palestinians to remain in Gaza, directly conflicting with Trump’s idea of relocating the population and repurposing Gaza.

In Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated that elections will be held in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem for the first time in nearly 20 years, provided that the conditions are favorable.

Israel’s Position on Gaza’s Future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to outline a concrete plan for Gaza’s future post-war. However, he has publicly supported Trump’s vision of a “different Gaza.”

Arab Nations Propose a $53 Billion Plan to Rebuild Gaza

Arab nations have put forward a $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza by 2030. The first phase involves:

Clearing 50 million tons of rubble left by Israeli military offensives.

Removing unexploded ordnance to make the area habitable again.

According to Jordanian officials, this plan will be presented to Trump in the coming weeks. Although several Arab states have backed Egypt’s initiative, its regional support remains unclear. Notably, leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were absent from the discussions, while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune boycotted the summit, citing concerns over lack of inclusivity.

Proposed Developments in Gaza

The Arab leaders’ proposal envisions:

Shopping malls, an international convention center, and an airport within five years.

Resort developments along Gaza’s Mediterranean coastline to attract tourism.

Addressing terrorism by tackling its root causes through a credible political process.

The proposal acknowledges the challenge of disarming militants in Gaza, stating:

“It is something that can be dealt with, and even ended forever, only if its causes are removed through a clear horizon and a credible political process.”

Trump’s Plan: US to Take Over and Develop Gaza

In February 2025, Trump announced that the United States would take control of the Gaza Strip, ensuring:

The removal of unexploded bombs and dangerous weapons.

The demolition of destroyed buildings.

Economic development to create jobs and housing.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said:

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings.”

He added that this initiative would bring economic opportunities and create “unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people in the area.”

Trump also expressed hope that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could lead to “a larger and more enduring peace.”

“I’m hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all.”

The US rejection of the Arab nations’ Gaza reconstruction plan has added a new layer of complexity to the post-war future of the region. While Arab leaders aim to rebuild Gaza for its current residents, Trump envisions a complete transformation under US control.

With Netanyahu supporting Trump’s vision and Palestinian leaders pushing for elections, the geopolitical landscape surrounding Gaza’s reconstruction remains uncertain. As discussions continue, the world watches to see which plan—if any—will ultimately shape the future of the region.

