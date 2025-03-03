Trump seen golfing amid the Carolina wildfire situation in Myrtle Beach

Massive wildfires continue to spread across North and South Carolina, prompting evacuations and emergency declarations. Dry weather and strong winds have worsened the situation, making it difficult for firefighters to control the blazes. As officials battle the fires, concerns over funding cuts to wildfire prevention programs have surfaced, raising questions about future preparedness.

Trump Spotted Golfing as Wildfires Rage

While emergency teams worked to contain the wildfires, former US President Donald Trump was seen golfing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Irish Star. This comes amid reports that the Trump administration stalled funding for wildfire mitigation projects initiated during previous administrations, which could have helped prevent or reduce the impact of these fires.

South Carolina Wildfire: 1,600 Acres Burned Near Myrtle Beach

One of the most severe fires is the Carolina Forest fire, located just five miles north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Size: 1,600 acres burned

Containment: 30% as of Sunday (South Carolina Forestry Commission)

Emergency Response: State of Emergency declared by Governor Henry McMaster

Evacuations: Ordered in multiple neighborhoods near Myrtle Beach

Firefighters are working around the clock to contain the flames, with a statewide burn ban in place to prevent further outbreaks.

High Fire Risk Continues Across the Carolinas

According to the National Weather Service, the risk of wildfires remains high across the region, particularly in:

Wilmington, North Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

Authorities have warned residents to stay alert and prepared for possible evacuation orders as fire crews attempt to contain the blazes.

Damage Assessment: How Bad Are the Wildfires?

As of Sunday afternoon, reports from local and national agencies provided the following damage assessments:

South Carolina

Total Area Burned: Approximately 1.9 square miles (4.9 sq km)

Damage to Structures: None reported

Casualties: No injuries reported

Firefighters Deployed: Around 410 personnel on-site

North Carolina

Total Area Burned: Over 400 acres (161.87 hectares) across four forests

Largest Fire: Uwharrie National Forest (300 acres / 121.41 hectares), 50 miles east of Charlotte

Tryon Wildfire (Polk County): Size: 400 acres burned Containment: 0% as of Sunday Evacuation Orders: Still in effect Firefighting Efforts: Water drops and controlled burns underway



Emergency Response and Evacuations

Authorities have emphasized that while no injuries or major structural damage have been reported, residents should remain prepared. Officials are urging people to:

Stay updated on evacuation alerts

Keep emergency kits ready

Expect heavy smoke in affected areas

Fire crews, including the South Carolina Forestry Commission and North Carolina Forest Service, are working tirelessly to contain the blazes and prevent further spread.

What’s Causing These Wildfires?

As of now, officials have not yet determined the cause of the wildfires. However, factors such as:

Dry weather conditions

Strong winds

Lack of wildfire mitigation funding

may have contributed to the rapid spread.

The wildfires in North and South Carolina have led to widespread evacuations and state of emergency declarations, with firefighters working to contain the flames. While no major damage has been reported yet, the fires remain a serious threat, particularly in areas with dry conditions and high winds.

As the situation unfolds, emergency responders continue to urge residents to stay prepared. Meanwhile, questions remain about the lack of funding for wildfire prevention efforts and how it may impact future disaster preparedness in the region.

