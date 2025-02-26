Trump’s $5M Gold Card Visa: Will It Help Indians Move to the U.S.?

The US immigration landscape could see a major shake-up as former President Donald Trump has proposed a new “Gold Card” visa, offering a direct path to citizenship for a $5 million investment. This visa is set to replace the long-standing EB-5 investor visa, which has been a popular option for foreign investors, including many Indians. However, the proposal has sparked concerns among Indian nationals who have been waiting for years for US green cards.

Let’s take a closer look at the key differences between the Trump Gold Card visa and the existing EB-5 visa, and what it means for Indian immigrants.

Trump’s Gold Card Visa vs. EB-5 Visa

Trump’s Gold Card visa is designed to make the investor immigration process quicker and simpler. Here’s how it compares to the current EB-5 visa:

Feature EB-5 Visa (Current) Trump’s Gold Card Visa (Proposed) Investment Required $800,000 – $1.05 million $5 million Job Creation Requirement Must create 10 US jobs No job creation required Path to Citizenship 5-7 years Immediate pathway Backlog for Indians High backlog (7-10+ years) No backlog (direct purchase)

How Will the Gold Card Impact Indian Green Card Applicants?

For India’s wealthy elite, Trump’s Gold Card visa could be a fast and hassle-free route to permanent US residency. Unlike the H-1B to green card process, which can take decades, or the EB-5 visa, which has long wait times, the Gold Card visa promises an immediate path to citizenship.

However, the biggest drawback is its $5 million price tag, making it affordable only for India’s ultra-rich. In contrast, the current EB-5 visa requires a lower investment of $800,000 in targeted employment areas (TEAs).

Who Can Benefit?

High-net-worth Indians looking for a direct US citizenship pathway.

Business owners and investors who don’t want to deal with job creation rules.

Indians stuck in the green card backlog under EB-2/EB-3 categories.

Who Will Find It Difficult?

Middle-class skilled workers on H-1B visas who cannot afford $5 million.

Small-scale entrepreneurs who prefer the EB-5’s lower investment option.

Will Trump’s Gold Card Completely Replace the EB-5 Visa?

Yes, if implemented, Trump’s Gold Card visa will fully replace the EB-5 investor visa. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed that the change will take effect within two weeks.

The EB-5 visa, which was created in 1990 to bring foreign investment into the US, required investors to create at least 10 jobs. Trump’s Gold Card visa removes this requirement, making it easier for wealthy individuals to obtain US residency.

Interestingly, Trump has even suggested selling up to 10 million Gold Cards as a way to reduce the US deficit.

Can Indians on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 Visas Apply for the Gold Card?

Yes, Indians currently in the US on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 visas can apply for the Gold Card visa—as long as they can afford the $5 million investment.

For Indian professionals, this visa offers a shortcut to US citizenship without the need to:

Wait for decades in the green card queue.

Depend on employer sponsorship for their visa.

Start a business or create jobs in the US.

Alternative US Immigration Options for Indians

Since the Gold Card visa may not be affordable for most Indians, here are some other US immigration options:

1. EB-5 Visa (Before Gold Card Replaces It)

Investment Required: $800,000 (in targeted employment areas).

Pros: Green card in 3-5 years (faster than EB-2/EB-3).

Cons: Requires job creation and may have longer wait times if demand increases.

2. O-1 Visa (For Highly Skilled Individuals)

For professionals with exceptional abilities in fields like tech, research, arts, or business.

Can lead to an EB-1 green card, which has no backlog for Indians.

3. L-1 Visa (For Business Owners & Executives)

Suitable for Indian business owners or senior executives transferring to the US.

Can lead to a green card through the EB-1C category.

4. H-1B to EB-2/EB-3 (The Current Skilled Worker Route)

The traditional path for Indian tech workers in the US.

Biggest drawback: Green card backlog can take decades.

Trump’s proposed Gold Card visa could change the US immigration system by offering a fast and direct route to citizenship—but only for those who can afford the $5 million price tag. While this is great news for India’s wealthiest individuals, it leaves middle-class professionals and skilled workers stuck with the slow H-1B to green card process or alternative visas like the EB-5, O-1, and L-1.

As the US government prepares to implement this policy, Indian investors will need to weigh their options carefully before making a decision.

