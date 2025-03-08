Trump’s Tariff Comments Spark Political Storm—Congress Targets Modi Govt

The Congress party has criticized the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of weakening India’s global standing following US President Donald Trump’s remarks about India agreeing to reduce tariffs on American imports. The opposition has demanded a firm response from New Delhi, questioning why India’s tariff decisions are being announced by Trump instead of the Indian government.

Trump’s Allegations on India’s Tariff Policy

On Friday, during a White House press briefing, Trump alleged that:

India imposes massive tariffs on US imports.

India has now agreed to reduce tariffs due to pressure from the US.

American businesses face difficulties selling products in India due to high tariff rates.

These remarks came at a time when Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in Washington for trade negotiations with his US counterpart, Howard Lutnick, discussing a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the two nations.

Congress Attacks Modi Government Over Global Image

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused the Modi government of undermining India’s credibility on the global stage.

He argued that strong leadership in international affairs was demonstrated in the past, citing: The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War The Pokhran-I and II nuclear tests

He criticized Modi, saying: “The PM roars like a lion in India but remains silent abroad.” “Why should Indians learn about tariff decisions from Trump instead of their own government?”



Congress has demanded clarity from the Indian government, stating that it would support a strong stance against Trump’s remarks if the Modi government chose to respond firmly.

India-US Trade Relations and Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)

While the Indian government has not officially confirmed any tariff reductions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has emphasized the benefits of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) being discussed.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal:

The BTA aims to strengthen India-US trade relations.

It seeks to increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and improve supply chain integration.

Discussions are ongoing to enhance trade in goods and services between both countries.

US Trade Representative’s Views on India’s Tariffs

Howard Lutnick, the US trade representative, reiterated that:

India’s tariffs on American products are among the highest in the world.

The US is pushing for fairer trade policies and improved market access for American businesses.

A mutual agreement could boost trade relations significantly.

The debate over India’s tariff policies has sparked political controversy, with the opposition questioning the Modi government’s approach to foreign negotiations. While discussions on the BTA continue, the Indian government has yet to confirm whether it has agreed to reduce tariffs, as Trump claimed. As India navigates these trade talks, a strong and clear communication strategy will be essential to protect its economic interests and maintain its global standing.

