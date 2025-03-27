UK Govt announced Stricter Rules for Gambling after Law Change: People will get choices during playing betting and Gaming online

UK Govt announced Stricter Rules for Gambling after Law Change: The UK government is introducing a major change to gambling regulations from December 19, 2025. Under the new rules, gambling companies and bookmakers will be “banned from offering cash bonuses” that require players to gamble on more than one game. The move is part of a wider reform to make gambling safer and clearers for consumers.

What Are the New Rules?

From December 19, 2025, two key changes will come into effect:

No cash bonuses tied to multi-game betting – Gambling firms can no longer offer bonuses that require customers to play across different types of games, like betting and slots, to unlock rewards.

Wagering requirements will be capped at 10 times – Bonus offers will be limited to a maximum of 10 re-stakes before winnings can be withdrawn. This is a big change, as earlier some offers had extremely high wagering requirements, sometimes up to 50x or more.

Why Are These Changes Being Introduced?

The Gambling Commission and the UK government say these changes aim to reduce harm, increase fairness, and simplify offers for consumers. Research has shown that people are at a greater risk of gambling harm when they play across multiple products instead of just one. Mixed-product promotions often confuse customers with complex terms and conditions.

Tim Miller, Executive Director for Research and Policy at the Gambling Commission, said:

“These changes will better protect consumers from gambling harm and give them much better clarity on offers before they decide to sign up.”

Example of a Misleading Bonus Offer

One common example cited is a £10 bonus with a 50x wagering requirement. This means a player would need to gamble £500 before being able to withdraw any winnings. Such offers can be misleading and lead people to gamble longer and more than intended.

By capping the wagering requirement to 10 times, players will now only need to bet £100 with a £10 bonus. This reduces confusion, gambling pressure, and improves overall transparency while still allowing users to enjoy promotional offers.

Who Will Be Affected?

These new rules apply to all gambling operators in the UK, including online casinos, sports betting sites, and slot game platforms. The reform is part of a wider Labour Party initiative to protect players and make gambling more responsible and transparent.

When Do the New Gambling Rules Start?

The changes will officially come into force on December 19, 2025. Until then, gambling operators have time to adjust their offers and promotional strategies to meet the new standards.

The upcoming ban on misleading gambling bonuses and stricter rules on wagering requirements mark a significant step toward safer gambling in the UK. These reforms aim to protect users, especially those at risk of addiction, by promoting clarity and limiting pressure to gamble excessively.

With the new rules in place from December 19, 2025, gambling promotions will need to be clearer, fairer, and much easier to understand—helping people make more informed choices when it comes to betting and gaming online.

Source

FAQ’s