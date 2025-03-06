UP Police Nab Terrorist Planning Attack on Maha Kumbh – ISI Connection Found

A suspected terrorist from Babbar Khalsa International, allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ISI, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi. The terrorist, identified as Lajar Masih, had reportedly planned an attack during the Maha Kumbh but failed due to tight security. His arrest has uncovered smuggling networks involving arms and drugs from Pakistan.

Terrorist Arrested in Joint Operation

Lajar Masih was nabbed in a well-coordinated operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police. According to Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, Masih was planning a major terror strike during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj but could not execute his plan due to strict security measures.

The Maha Kumbh, a significant religious event, took place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, attracting millions of devotees. The suspect’s failure to carry out his plan highlights the effectiveness of security arrangements at the event.

Links to Pakistan’s ISI and Babbar Khalsa International

Investigations revealed that Masih was working under Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International. He was also in direct contact with ISI operatives in Pakistan.

Babbar Khalsa International is a banned pro-Khalistan terrorist outfit involved in violent activities in India. The group’s association with Pakistan’s ISI further confirms the cross-border support for terrorist activities in India.

Explosives and Illegal Arms Seized

The police recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Masih, including:

Three active hand grenades

Two active detonators

One foreign-made pistol

13 foreign-made cartridges

A white-colored explosive powder

An Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address

A mobile phone without a SIM card

The arrest has raised concerns about potential terror networks operating within India and their links to international terror organizations.

Escaped Custody Before His Arrest

Authorities also revealed that Masih had previously escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024. His ability to remain undetected for months despite being on the run raises questions about security loopholes and intelligence tracking.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Amitabh Yash confirmed that Masih was apprehended around 3:20 AM in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi. His arrest is a significant breakthrough in counterterrorism operations.

The arrest of Lajar Masih is a major success for Indian security forces in their fight against terrorism. His links to Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan’s ISI indicate a larger network of cross-border terror activities. The seizure of explosives and illegal arms highlights the constant threats India faces from extremist groups.

With continued vigilance and coordinated efforts between state and central agencies, such threats can be effectively neutralized. The arrest also underlines the importance of stringent security measures at large-scale public gatherings like the Maha Kumbh.

Source