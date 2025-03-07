SASSA Gold Card Last Date 2025: 1.9 Million at Risk of Losing Payments

Postbank has announced that SASSA Gold Cards must be replaced before 31 March 2024, with a priority deadline of 20 March for beneficiaries to complete the card swap. The change affects millions of grant recipients, and failure to switch could impact access to payments.

No Extension for SASSA Gold Card Deadline

Eurekha Singh, Postbank’s Chief Operating Officer, confirmed:

The final deadline is 31 March 2024.

The priority deadline is 20 March 2024 to submit proof of compliance to the Reserve Bank.

No deadline extensions will be granted.

After 20 March, beneficiaries can still withdraw grants via the Post Office and cardless cash withdrawals at retailers.

Card Replacement Progress & Distribution in the Western Cape

Ruwaan Deokaran, managing the Western Cape card switch, provided updates:

27 distribution points are operating in the Western Cape.

Nationally, 880,266 Black Cards have been issued.

1,971,632 beneficiaries still need to switch – only 31% uptake so far.

In the Western Cape, 322,919 people need a new card, but only 77,932 have switched.

Postbank’s plan:

Issuing 3,500+ cards per day to meet the target.

By mid-April, all cards should be issued.

Active distribution sites will increase to 49 within three weeks.

Extended Office Hours & Outreach Plans

Sibusiso Nhlangothi, SASSA’s acting regional manager in the Western Cape, confirmed:

Office hours are extended to prioritize card switches.

26 outreach events are planned in: Laingsburg Thusong Centre Nelspoort Beaufort West Prince Albert Murraysburg Matjiesfontein Vleiland Leeu-Gamka



Concerns Over Delays and Service Points

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, met with Postbank on 3 March, raising concerns about:

Lack of service points in some areas.

Staff shortages due to resignations linked to security threats.

Slow card replacement process.

Londt urged SASSA, Postbank, and other stakeholders to improve coordination and encouraged beneficiaries to consider direct deposits into personal bank accounts for faster, safer grant payments.

The 31 March deadline for replacing SASSA Gold Cards is final, and beneficiaries should switch before 20 March to avoid disruptions. With over 1.9 million beneficiaries still needing new cards, Postbank has increased distribution sites and extended working hours to speed up the process.

To avoid long queues and delays, beneficiaries are urged to visit distribution points early or switch to direct deposit payments for future grants.

Source

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When is the deadline to replace my SASSA Gold Card?

The final deadline to replace your SASSA Gold Card is 31 March 2024. However, beneficiaries are encouraged to switch before 20 March to ensure a smooth transition.

2. What happens if I don’t replace my Gold Card by 31 March?

If you don’t replace your card by the deadline, you may lose access to your grant payments. However, you can still withdraw your grants at the Post Office and through cardless cash withdrawals at participating retailers.

3. Where can I replace my SASSA Gold Card in the Western Cape?

There are currently 27 distribution points in the Western Cape, with plans to increase to 49 locations by mid-April. Additionally, outreach events are scheduled in areas like Laingsburg, Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Murraysburg to assist with card replacements.

4. How many people still need to switch their SASSA Gold Cards?

Nationally, 1.97 million beneficiaries still need to switch to the new card. In the Western Cape, 244,987 people are yet to receive their new cards, while only 77,932 have switched so far.