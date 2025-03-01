US Demands Canada and Mexico Join in on China Tariffs – Will They Comply

As the March 4 deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico approaches, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged both countries to match Washington’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods. His proposal, if accepted, could help Canada and Mexico avoid Trump’s latest trade levies, but it also raises concerns about potential trade disruptions and economic fallout.

Key Developments

U.S. tariffs of up to 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports are set to take effect on March 4, barring a last-minute deal.

Bessent suggested that Canada and Mexico should impose similar tariffs on China to align with U.S. trade policy and secure an exemption.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted at possible levies on Chinese goods to reach an agreement with Trump.

Trump linked tariff relief to Mexico’s cooperation on illegal migration and drug trafficking, indicating the levies would proceed unless those issues were addressed.

Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, following a similar increase in early February.

Bessent’s Proposal: “Fortress North America”

Bessent emphasized that if Canada and Mexico matched U.S. tariffs on China, it could create:

“Fortress North America,” guarding against a flood of Chinese goods.”

This reflects growing U.S. concerns over China’s industrial overproduction, which Washington argues leads to cheap exports that undercut domestic manufacturers.

Mexico’s Response: Tariffs in Exchange for a Deal?

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump, suggesting that tariffs on Chinese goods could be part of the solution.

In a bid to secure an exemption from U.S. tariffs, Mexico recently extradited several high-profile cartel leaders, including a long-wanted drug lord accused of killing a U.S. agent.

However, Trump has not yet confirmed whether Mexico’s efforts will prevent tariffs from taking effect on March 4.

Canada’s Position: Trudeau Seeks a Diplomatic Solution

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that officials are working around the clock to prevent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

However, Canada has not indicated whether it would impose tariffs on China to align with the U.S. request.

Trudeau warned that Canada would respond immediately if tariffs were imposed, potentially setting the stage for a trade dispute.

Trump’s Tough Stance on Trade

Trump’s administration has ramped up its trade war with China, citing unfair competition and economic threats. Key moves include:

Early February: A 10% tariff on Chinese imports was implemented.

This week: An additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods was announced.

March 4 Deadline: Tariffs of up to 25% on Canada and Mexico are set to take effect unless agreements are reached.

Impact on Global Trade

If Canada and Mexico Accept Bessent’s Proposal

North America would adopt a unified trade front against China, potentially reducing dependency on Chinese goods.

Could strengthen regional trade agreements and boost local manufacturing.

Might lead to retaliation from China, affecting exports from all three countries.

If Canada and Mexico Refuse to Match U.S. Tariffs

The U.S. could impose new tariffs, disrupting trade flows within North America.

Tensions between Washington, Ottawa, and Mexico City could rise, straining diplomatic relations.

Canada and Mexico could seek alternative trade partnerships to counterbalance U.S. pressure.

The March 4 deadline presents a critical moment in North American trade relations. While Mexico appears open to concessions, Canada has not signaled willingness to match U.S. tariffs on China. Trump’s administration remains firm on tying tariff relief to Mexico’s actions on migration and crime, adding another layer of complexity.

With negotiations still ongoing, the coming days will determine whether the U.S., Canada, and Mexico can reach a deal or if the region will face another round of trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

