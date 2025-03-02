Uttarakhand avalanche: IAF Mi-17, Cheetah helicopters deployed for rescue operations

On Sunday, a Mi-17 helicopter will transport a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System to assist in search efforts in the avalanche-stricken regions of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, according to Indian Air Force officials. Since Saturday, IAF Cheetah helicopters have been deployed for rescue missions in the Mana area of Chamoli following an avalanche that struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.

Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, reported favorable weather conditions aiding the operations. He noted, “Out of 54 missing BRO workers, 50 have been rescued, four have tragically lost their lives, and four remain unaccounted for. Search and rescue efforts continue, and we are hopeful of locating them soon.” Injured workers are being airlifted to Joshimath Army Hospital for advanced medical care.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, equipped with a Victim Locating Camera (VLC) and a Thermal Image Camera, departed today via helicopter from Sahastradhara to locate the remaining workers trapped beneath the snow. This deployment followed instructions from SDRF Inspector General Ridhim Agarwal to bolster the search with specialized equipment.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated on Saturday that 24 of the rescued BRO workers are under treatment in Joshimath, while one seriously injured individual with a spinal injury was transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the affected area on Saturday morning, later visiting injured workers at the Army Hospital to check on their condition. He instructed the District Magistrate to ensure all necessary resources are available for the ongoing rescue efforts, emphasizing that the Central Government is extending full support. Tiwari elaborated, “Of the 57 BRO laborers residing in containers at the site, two were on leave. From the remaining 55, rapid response teams from ITBP and the Army have rescued 50. Four helicopters from the Central and State Governments have facilitated the evacuation of 25 workers to Jyotirmath so far.”

The Uttarakhand government issued a comprehensive report on the February 28 avalanche near Mana Gate, highlighting ongoing rescue and relief operations led by Chief Minister Dhami. The report confirmed that rescued workers are receiving care at Joshimath Army Hospital, with approximately 200 personnel from various agencies—Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, police, health, fire services, and district administration—actively involved in the response.

The Army has prepared a helipad near the Mana base camp for emergency landings. Heavy snowfall, accumulating 6-7 feet in Badrinath, continues to complicate efforts, with roads blocked at multiple points. Work is underway to clear a 5-6 km stretch near Badrinath impacted by the snow.

On March 1 at 10 AM, Major General Prem Raj, GOC Uttarakhand Sub Area, and Brigadier Harish Sethi visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) to review military-led rescue operations and pledged continued assistance. (ANI)

SOURCE