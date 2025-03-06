Why Did Trump Publicly Praise Pakistan? The Unexpected Truth Revealed

In a major development, US President Donald Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the arrest of Mohammad Shareefullah, also known as “Jafar.” The terrorist, associated with ISIS-K, was allegedly responsible for multiple deadly attacks, including the tragic Abbey Gate bombing during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Abbey Gate Bombing: A Dark Day in US Military History

The Abbey Gate attack occurred on August 26, 2021, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. It led to the tragic deaths of 13 American service members and left dozens of others injured. The bombing happened during the final phase of the US military’s evacuation operations, causing chaos and further complicating an already difficult withdrawal.

Trump Criticizes Biden’s Handling of Afghanistan Withdrawal

While announcing the arrest, Donald Trump strongly criticized the Biden administration, calling the withdrawal from Afghanistan “disastrous and incompetent.” He went on to say that the chaotic pullout was “perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”

Trump then declared, “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

Trump Thanks Pakistan for Its Role in the Arrest

During his speech, Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s cooperation in capturing the terrorist. He stated,

“I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families whose children were murdered, and the many people who were so badly injured—over 42 people—on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day.”

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Responds to Trump’s Remarks

Following Trump’s recognition of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude on Wednesday through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharif confirmed that the arrested terrorist, an Afghan national, was captured in an operation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. He stated,

“We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism efforts. Pakistan’s security forces recently apprehended ISKP’s top-tier operational commander Shareefullah, an Afghanistan national.”

Pakistan’s Longstanding Fight Against Terrorism

Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming the country’s commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability. He highlighted that Pakistan has always denied safe havens to terrorist groups and continues to stand against all forms of terrorism.

He further added,

“Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, losing over 80,000 brave soldiers and citizens in the fight against terrorism. Our leadership and people remain unwavering in our resolve to eradicate this menace from our country.”

Sharif concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to working with the US in securing regional peace and stability.

The arrest of Mohammad Shareefullah marks a significant moment in the fight against global terrorism. The acknowledgment by US President Donald Trump highlights the important role Pakistan continues to play in counter-terrorism operations.

As Pakistan and the US strengthen their collaboration, both nations remain committed to eliminating terrorist threats and ensuring regional security. This development also reopens discussions on the long-term impact of the Afghanistan withdrawal and its consequences on global security.

