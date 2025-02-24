Will have to construct NATO within Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to bid for Kyiv’s seat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed forward with his push for Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), warning that if Kyiv is denied entry, the country would need to “build a NATO within itself.” In a post marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Zelenskyy called NATO the “most cost-effective way to prevent another war.”

His comments followed a striking concession the previous day, where he expressed readiness to step down from office if it secured Ukraine’s place in NATO. “If it brings peace to Ukraine, if my leaving is what you truly need, I’m prepared to trade my position for NATO membership,” Zelenskyy told reporters during a press conference, as reported by AFP.

The Ukrainian leader’s persistence has drawn sharp criticism from the newly installed Trump administration in the US. Zelenskyy has also sought a meeting with President Donald Trump ahead of Trump’s planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a request that underscores rising tensions.

In his X post, Zelenskyy argued that NATO offers the clearest path forward. “If Ukraine can’t join NATO, we’ll have to forge our own version of it—maintaining a military robust enough to fend off aggression, funding it, producing and stockpiling our own weapons, and securing commitments from partners to deter Russia from sparking another conflict,” he wrote. He stressed the need for a holistic security framework, including military, economic, and political assurances, adding, “We must evaluate what’s most affordable, practical, and swift.”

Expressing appreciation for Ukraine’s allies, he said, “I’m thankful to all who back our efforts toward genuine security.”

Zelenskyy’s relationship with Trump has grown increasingly strained, fueled by a war of words since US and Russian officials held their first high-level talks in three years in Saudi Arabia last week—a meeting that excluded Ukrainian and European leaders, much to their dismay. Trump has downplayed Zelenskyy’s role in peace efforts, telling Fox News, “He’s been there for three years and makes dealmaking tough. He’s not that important for these negotiations.”

Trump has also lobbed personal attacks, labeling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and falsely claiming Ukraine “started” the war. Zelenskyy brushed off the insults, remarking, “I’d only be offended by ‘dictator’ if I actually were one.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday that Trump is optimistic about brokering a peace deal with Russia to end the conflict, potentially as soon as this week. “The president and his team are laser-focused on negotiating with both sides to resolve this war. He’s confident it can happen soon,” she told reporters.

