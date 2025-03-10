Your Spouse’s Social Security Could Boost Your Retirement—Find Out How

Social Security spousal benefits provide essential financial support for spouses of retired or disabled workers. These benefits allow eligible spouses to receive up to 50% of the worker’s Primary Insurance Amount (PIA), ensuring financial stability for those who have not accumulated enough work credits.
Understanding the eligibility rules, benefit calculations, and application process is key to maximizing these benefits.
Who Is Eligible for Spousal Benefits?
Eligibility for Current Spouses
To qualify for spousal benefits, you must meet the following requirements:
- The worker must be receiving Social Security benefits.
- The marriage must have lasted at least one year.
- The applicant must be at least 62 years old or be caring for a child under 16.
Eligibility for Divorced Spouses
Divorced spouses can claim benefits under these conditions:
- The marriage must have lasted at least 10 years.
- The applicant must be currently unmarried.
- The applicant must be at least 62 years old.
- The worker does not need to be receiving benefits, but at least two years must have passed since the divorce.
Spousal Benefits for Disability Recipients
- If the worker is disabled, the spouse or ex-spouse may receive up to 75% of the PIA if they are caring for a disabled child.
- However, family limits apply, which may reduce the total benefit amount.
How Are Spousal Benefits Calculated?
Base Amount
- The spousal benefit is 50% of the worker’s PIA if claimed at full retirement age (FRA).
- Claiming before FRA results in a permanent reduction.
Reduction for Early Claims
If benefits are claimed before FRA, the reductions are as follows:
- First 36 months early → 25/36 of 1% per month reduction.
- Beyond 36 months → 5/12 of 1% per month reduction.
Example Calculation
- PIA = $2,000 → Spousal benefit at FRA = $1,000.
- Claiming 36 months early → 25% reduction → New payment = $750.
- Claiming 60 months early → 35% reduction → New payment = $650.
- The Social Security Administration (SSA) always pays the higher of your own benefit or spousal benefit.
Average Spousal Benefit in 2025
- In January 2025, the average spousal benefit was $931 per month.
- This amount was adjusted for a 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).
- The actual benefit may vary depending on:
- Age at claim
- Spouse’s work history
- Application of benefit optimization strategies
How to Apply for Spousal Benefits
You can apply through the following methods:
- Online: Visit the SSA’s official website and navigate to the “Benefits for Spouses” section.
- By phone: Call 1-800-772-1213.
- In person: Visit a local SSA office.
Required Documents
- Marriage certificate.
- Social Security numbers of both spouses.
- Proof of age or child custody (if applicable).
- SSA Spouse’s Benefit Estimates calculator can help estimate payments before applying.
Strategies to Maximize Spousal Benefits
- Delay your own retirement benefit → Earn 8% annual growth until age 70 while receiving spousal benefits.
- Lower-earning spouse claims first → The higher earner can delay their claim to maximize future benefits.
- “Deemed filing” rule → If both benefits are claimed together, SSA will automatically pay the higher amount.
Are Spousal Benefits Taxable?
- Federal taxes apply if total income exceeds IRS thresholds.
- Some states also tax Social Security benefits.
- Consult a financial advisor to assess tax impacts and coordinate benefits with other retirement income.
Survivor Benefits After the Worker’s Death
- If the worker dies, the surviving spouse can receive 100% of the PIA as a survivor benefit.
- This replaces the spousal benefit and ensures continued financial support.
Social Security spousal benefits provide valuable financial support to spouses and ex-spouses of retirees and disabled workers. Understanding eligibility rules, benefit reductions, and application strategies can help maximize benefits.
Before applying, use the SSA benefit calculator, consult a financial advisor, and ensure you meet all eligibility requirements to secure the highest possible payout.
